Leak suggests EA FC 26 patch update coming soon

Certain leaks about the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update have got the community on its toes. Recent leaks from trusted EA Sports FC dataminers on X have revealed certain content about the upcoming FC 26 patch. According to these X posts, the upcoming update will buff the Bruiser PlayStyle, fix certain animation bugs, and more.In this article, we will explore everything leaked about the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update.Note: This article is based on rumors and is thus subject to change. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt. Rumored fixes arriving in the upcoming EA FC 26 patch updateAccording to popular EA FC dataminers on X (@DonkTrading and @UTSources), the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update will bring in multiple changes, including:Bruiser+ PlayStyle buffedPhysical Tackles improvedAuthentic Gameplay Kick Off Glitch nerfedFinesse shot fixedTrivela shot fixedBlock Animation fixedImproved Be A GKIf the rumors are to be trusted, the players with Bruiser+ PlayStyle will be better at using their strength to shield opponents and win ball possession, especially during shoulder-to-shoulder tackles, after this update. With this buff, you can confidently shield the ball from the attacking forwards and dispossess them more easily.With the physical tackles being improved and the block animation fixed, defending post the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update will be far easier than before.EAFC 26 News @UTSourcesLINK🚨NEW FC26 PATCH COMING SOON! ✅Bruiser+ Buffed ✅Authentic Gameplay Kick Off Glitch NERFED ✅Finesse Shots Fixed ✅Fixing Blocking Animations ✅ Improved Be A GK ✅+ MoreThe Finesse shot and Trivela shot animations bugs are also going to be fixed. So, the long-rangers from your wingers or the trivela assists from your midfielders will be more visually pleasing than before.According to the rumors, the developer will finally fix the Authentic Gameplay Kick Off glitch in the upcoming EA FC 26 update. Since the footballers are far too passive during kick-off, many players have exploited the glitch to easily take the lead by scoring from the center circle.The leakers' posts also mentioned that a lot of other fixes and content will also arrive with the upcoming FC 26 patch update. Follow us to learn about the upcoming patch as soon as it drops.