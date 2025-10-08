Leak suggests EA FC 26 patch update coming soon

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 08, 2025 14:01 GMT
EA FC 26 patch update
Rumored EA FC 26 patch update for October 2025 (Image via EA Sports)

Certain leaks about the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update have got the community on its toes. Recent leaks from trusted EA Sports FC dataminers on X have revealed certain content about the upcoming FC 26 patch. According to these X posts, the upcoming update will buff the Bruiser PlayStyle, fix certain animation bugs, and more.

Ad

In this article, we will explore everything leaked about the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update.

Note: This article is based on rumors and is thus subject to change. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Rumored fixes arriving in the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to popular EA FC dataminers on X (@DonkTrading and @UTSources), the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update will bring in multiple changes, including:

  • Bruiser+ PlayStyle buffed
  • Physical Tackles improved
  • Authentic Gameplay Kick Off Glitch nerfed
  • Finesse shot fixed
  • Trivela shot fixed
  • Block Animation fixed
  • Improved Be A GK

Also read: Best poachers in EA FC 26

If the rumors are to be trusted, the players with Bruiser+ PlayStyle will be better at using their strength to shield opponents and win ball possession, especially during shoulder-to-shoulder tackles, after this update. With this buff, you can confidently shield the ball from the attacking forwards and dispossess them more easily.

Ad

Also read: Best Classic 10 CAMs in EA FC 26

With the physical tackles being improved and the block animation fixed, defending post the upcoming EA FC 26 patch update will be far easier than before.

Ad

The Finesse shot and Trivela shot animations bugs are also going to be fixed. So, the long-rangers from your wingers or the trivela assists from your midfielders will be more visually pleasing than before.

Also read: Best shadow strikers in FC 26

According to the rumors, the developer will finally fix the Authentic Gameplay Kick Off glitch in the upcoming EA FC 26 update. Since the footballers are far too passive during kick-off, many players have exploited the glitch to easily take the lead by scoring from the center circle.

The leakers' posts also mentioned that a lot of other fixes and content will also arrive with the upcoming FC 26 patch update. Follow us to learn about the upcoming patch as soon as it drops.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications