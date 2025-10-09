10 best advanced forwards in EA FC 26

The best advanced forwards in EA FC 26 are the players who usually operate near the opponent's defensive lines, and beat defenders with their pace and dribbling skills to increase scoring chances. You must look for attackers with impressive pace and finishing stats to find the best advanced forwards for your team.

This list features the best advanced forwards in EA FC 26 with "++" roles. The players with higher overalls are at the top of the list. Read on to learn more.

Erling Haaland and other best advanced forwards in EA FC 26

Check out the table below for the list of the best advanced forwards in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Pace Shooting Finishing Kylian Mbappe ST/LM/LW 91 97 90 92 Erling Haaland ST 90 87 92 95 Harry Kane ST 89 64 92 93 Lautaro Martinez ST 88 81 88 93 Robert Lewandowski ST 88 74 89 92 Ewa Pajor ST/LM/LW 88 87 88 92 Serhou Guirassy ST 87 72 88 90 Julian Alvarez ST 87 85 87 88 Viktor Gyokeres ST 87 90 86 88 Lea Schuller ST 86 87 83 92

1) Kylian Mbappe

If you are looking for advanced forwards, Kylian Mbappe is your best choice (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Kylian Mbappe is one of the highest-rated footballers in EA FC 26. The Real Madrid star and French international has a 97 rating in pace, a 90 in shooting, and a 92 in finishing. Mbappe's 91-rated attacking positioning helps him to position himself without stepping into opponents' offside traps. His 92-rated dribbling helps him move past opponent defenders swiftly, making him a great pick for the role.

2) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

With an overall rating of 90, the Norwegian striker leads the Manchester City men's team's attacks. With an 87 rating in pace, a 92 in shooting, and a great 95 in finishing, Haaland is easily among the best advanced forwards in EA FC 26. Moreover, he also possesses a great positioning sense (96) and strength (94) to trouble the opponent defenders.

3) Harry Kane

Harry Kane is among the best advanced forwards in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

The 89-rated English forward, currently playing for Bayern Munich, is another top-tier advanced forward in EA FC 26. With a pace rating of only 64, Harry Kane isn't the fastest forward on the list. However, his incredible shooting (92) and finishing (93) stats enable him to score from anywhere if he gets the right passes. Kane also possesses an 82 rating in dribbling and a 94 in attacking positioning.

4) Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez was a crucial part of Inter Milan's recent Serie A triumph (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine who plays for Inter Milan, has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world since the World Cup '22. The 88-rated striker has a decent 81 rating in pace and an 88 in finishing, along with a 93 in attacking positioning and a 93 in finishing as well. Martinez also has an 84 rating in dribbling and a decent 80 in strength.

5) Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is a top-tier advanced forward in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Robert Lewandowski, the Polish international, has an 89 rating in shooting, along with an 85 in dribbling. Lewandowski has an immense attacking positioning rating of 90, with a finishing rating of 92 to boot. His decent 79 rating in passing and an 85 in dribbling help him create chances near the opponent's penalty box.

6) Ewa Pajor

Ewa Pajor is also among the best advanced forwards in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ewa Pajor is among the best strikers in Barcelona's women's team. The 88-rated forward has an 87 in pace and an 88 in shooting, making her a huge goal threat. The prolific goal getter also has a 91 rating in attacking positioning and a 92 in finishing, along with an 82 in strength. Such stats help her give a tough contest when dueling opponent defenders to win the ball and score a goal.

7) Serhou Girassy

Guirassy is among the best advanced forwards in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Serhou Guirassy, the Borussia Dortmund striker, is among the best advanced forwards in EA FC 26. He has an 88 rating in pace, along with a 90 in both attacking positioning and finishing. This speaks volumes about his goal-scoring ability. His 83 rating in dribbling and 85 in strength help him confidently engage with defenders to win balls and keep possessions.

8) Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez is Atletico Madrid's star player (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid star, has an impressive 85 rating in pace, an 87 in shooting, an 87 in dribbling, and an 88 in both attacking positioning and finishing. Alvarez also has decent strength (72) and passing (81) stats, making him a top pick in certain systems.

9) Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Viktor Gyokeres is one of Arsenal's best signings this summer. Gyokeres, the 87-rated Swedish striker, has a great 90 rating in pace, an 86 in shooting, and an 88 in both attacking positioning and finishing. Gyokores also has an 81 rating in dribbling and a 91 in physicality, along with a 91 in strength. These make him a powerful and pacy striker, ready to trouble the opponent's defense.

10) Lea Schuller

Schuller leads the attack for Bayern Munich women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Lea Schuller, the 86-rated German women's team striker, who plays for Bayern Munich, is the lowest-rated player on the list. Yet, Schuller has an impressive pace (87) and shooting (83) rating, along with an 82 in dribbling, a 91 in attacking positioning, and a 92 in finishing. These stats are proof that Schuller, despite being the lowest-rated player on the list, is easily among the best advanced forwards in EA FC 26.

