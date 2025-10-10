10 best wide playmakers in EA FC 26

The best wide playmakers in EA FC 26 are top-tier wingers with amazing dribbling skills and ball control. These players also have amazing vision and passing ratings, as they are mostly tasked with sending in deadly balls into the opponent's box for their strikers to score. This list features players like Debinha, Katie McCabe, and more.
Certain players who have "++" role familiarity are placed higher on the list despite having lower overall ratings than others. Read on to learn about the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26.
Katie McCabe and other best wide playmakers in EA FC 26
Check out the list of some of the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26 below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
*players with "++" role familiarity
1) Debinha
OVR: 88
Versatile Brazilian CAM Debinha has an 88 overall rating, with 86-rated passing, 90-rated vision, and 80-rated crossing. She also has an 87 rating in short pass, along with an 85 rating in long pass. Debinha also has a 91 in both dribbling and ball control, making it hard for the opponents to dispossess her.
Also read: Best inside forwards in EA FC 26
2) Kadidiatou Diani
OVR: 88
Kadidiatou Diani is among the best right-wingers in the game and can also play as a wide Playmaker. Diani has an 81 rating in passing, an 84 rating in vision, and a decent 79 rating in crossing. Furthermore, has 88-rated dribbling and 89-rated ball control, making it harder for defenders to take the ball away from her and granting her time to deliver perfect crosses to her striker.
Also read: Best advanced forwards in EA FC 26
3) Sakina Karchaoui
OVR: 87
Sakina Karchaoui, the French CM playing for the PSG women's team, is among the best wide playmakers in the game. Sakina has a great pace (89), passing (87), and dribbling (88) ratings. With an 88-rated vision and 86-rated crossing, Sakina is a reliable option as a left winger on your EA FC 26 team.
Also read: Best target forwards in EA FC 26
4) Katie McCabe
OVR: 87
Katie McCabe, the 87-rated left back, is also a reliable left winger for Arsenal's women's team. While she excels in pace (80) and shooting (81), her stats in passing (82), crossing (89), dribbling (83), and ball control (85) make her among the best wide playmakers in FC 26.
Also read: Best poachers in EA FC 26
5) Michael Olise
OVR: 86
The Bayern Munich youngster has an impressive 84 rating in passing and an 87 rating in dribbling. Olise has 86-rated ball control, 88-rated vision, and 79-rated crossing. He also has an 86 rating in short passes and a 79 rating in long passes.
6) Claudia Pina
OVR: 86
Claudia Pina, the Spanish left-winger playing for Barcelona, has an 86 overall rating and can be a great pick if you are looking for the best wide playmakers in the game. She has an 83 rating in passing, an 87 rating in dribbling, and an 85 rating in ball control. Pina has an impressive 84 rating in vision and crossing, and an 86 rating in short pass and a decent 75 rating in long pass.
7) Lionel Messi
OVR: 86
Lionel Messi, one of the greatest to ever grace the game, is also among the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26. The Argentine has an 85 rating in passing and a 90 rating in dribbling. Even at his age, Messi manages to have a 94 rating in ball control, along with an 87-rated vision, 80-rated crossing, 85-rated short pass, and 84-rated long pass.
8) Desire Doue
OVR: 85
Desire Doue is the last, normal player card with the wide Playmaker++ role familiarity in EA FC 26. The PSG youngster has an 80 rating in shooting, a 77 rating in passing, and a whopping 90 in dribbling. Desire Doue has room for improvement in his vision (78) and crossing (74), along with an 81 rating in short pass and an impressive 89 rating in ball control.
9) Chloe Kelly
OVR: 87
Chloe Kelly, the right-winger for Arsenal and the English national women's team, is among the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26. Kelly has an 85 rating in passing and an 84 rating in dribbling. She has a decent 83 rating in vision, along with 87-rated crossing, 86-rated short passes, and 84-rated ball control, which makes it hard for defenders to dispossess Kelly easily.
10) Phil Foden
OVR: 85
Phil Foden, the versatile Manchester City man, has an 81 rating in shooting, an 82 rating in passing, and an 89 rating in dribbling. Foden has an 83 rating in vision, along with an 80 rating in crossing. He also has an 82 rating in short passing and an 89 rating in ball control, making him a great pick for the list of the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26.
When talking about the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26, Rodrygo Goes, Moussa Diaby, Heung Min Son, etc., players also deserve a mention.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.