10 best wide playmakers in EA FC 26

The best wide playmakers in EA FC 26 are top-tier wingers with amazing dribbling skills and ball control. These players also have amazing vision and passing ratings, as they are mostly tasked with sending in deadly balls into the opponent's box for their strikers to score. This list features players like Debinha, Katie McCabe, and more.

Certain players who have "++" role familiarity are placed higher on the list despite having lower overall ratings than others. Read on to learn about the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26.

Katie McCabe and other best wide playmakers in EA FC 26

Check out the list of some of the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26 below:

Players Position(s) Overall Passing Vision Crossing Debinha* CAM/CM/RW 88 86 90 80 Kadidiatou Diani* RW/RM/ST 88 81 84 79 Sakina Karchaoui* CM/LB/CAM/LW 87 87 88 86 Katie McCabe* LB/LM/LW 87 82 68 89 Michael Olise* RM/RW 86 80 88 79 Claudia Pina* LW/LM/ST 86 86 84 84 Lionel Messi* RW/RM/CAM/ST 86 85 87 80 Desire Doue* RW/RM/CM/LW 85 80 78 74 Chloe Kelly RM/RW 87 84 83 87 Phil Foden RW/RM/CM/LW 85 81 83 80

*players with "++" role familiarity

1) Debinha

Debinha is among the most experienced players on the list (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Versatile Brazilian CAM Debinha has an 88 overall rating, with 86-rated passing, 90-rated vision, and 80-rated crossing. She also has an 87 rating in short pass, along with an 85 rating in long pass. Debinha also has a 91 in both dribbling and ball control, making it hard for the opponents to dispossess her.

2) Kadidiatou Diani

Diani's FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Kadidiatou Diani is among the best right-wingers in the game and can also play as a wide Playmaker. Diani has an 81 rating in passing, an 84 rating in vision, and a decent 79 rating in crossing. Furthermore, has 88-rated dribbling and 89-rated ball control, making it harder for defenders to take the ball away from her and granting her time to deliver perfect crosses to her striker.

3) Sakina Karchaoui

Sakina Karchaoui is a French right winger playing for the PSG women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Sakina Karchaoui, the French CM playing for the PSG women's team, is among the best wide playmakers in the game. Sakina has a great pace (89), passing (87), and dribbling (88) ratings. With an 88-rated vision and 86-rated crossing, Sakina is a reliable option as a left winger on your EA FC 26 team.

4) Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Katie McCabe, the 87-rated left back, is also a reliable left winger for Arsenal's women's team. While she excels in pace (80) and shooting (81), her stats in passing (82), crossing (89), dribbling (83), and ball control (85) make her among the best wide playmakers in FC 26.

5) Michael Olise

Olise helps the likes of Harry Kane during Bayern Munich's attacking transitions (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

The Bayern Munich youngster has an impressive 84 rating in passing and an 87 rating in dribbling. Olise has 86-rated ball control, 88-rated vision, and 79-rated crossing. He also has an 86 rating in short passes and a 79 rating in long passes.

6) Claudia Pina

Claudia Pina is a reliable wide playmaker (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Claudia Pina, the Spanish left-winger playing for Barcelona, has an 86 overall rating and can be a great pick if you are looking for the best wide playmakers in the game. She has an 83 rating in passing, an 87 rating in dribbling, and an 85 rating in ball control. Pina has an impressive 84 rating in vision and crossing, and an 86 rating in short pass and a decent 75 rating in long pass.

7) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is among the best football players (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest to ever grace the game, is also among the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26. The Argentine has an 85 rating in passing and a 90 rating in dribbling. Even at his age, Messi manages to have a 94 rating in ball control, along with an 87-rated vision, 80-rated crossing, 85-rated short pass, and 84-rated long pass.

8) Desire Doue

Desire DOue has decent crossing ratings (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Desire Doue is the last, normal player card with the wide Playmaker++ role familiarity in EA FC 26. The PSG youngster has an 80 rating in shooting, a 77 rating in passing, and a whopping 90 in dribbling. Desire Doue has room for improvement in his vision (78) and crossing (74), along with an 81 rating in short pass and an impressive 89 rating in ball control.

9) Chloe Kelly

Chloe Kelly is a leader in Arsenal's women's team's attack (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Chloe Kelly, the right-winger for Arsenal and the English national women's team, is among the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26. Kelly has an 85 rating in passing and an 84 rating in dribbling. She has a decent 83 rating in vision, along with 87-rated crossing, 86-rated short passes, and 84-rated ball control, which makes it hard for defenders to dispossess Kelly easily.

10) Phil Foden

Phil Foden is among the best promising wingers out there (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Phil Foden, the versatile Manchester City man, has an 81 rating in shooting, an 82 rating in passing, and an 89 rating in dribbling. Foden has an 83 rating in vision, along with an 80 rating in crossing. He also has an 82 rating in short passing and an 89 rating in ball control, making him a great pick for the list of the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26.

When talking about the best wide playmakers in EA FC 26, Rodrygo Goes, Moussa Diaby, Heung Min Son, etc., players also deserve a mention.

