Best Honkai Star Rail Aglaea Eidolons, ranked

Aglaea’s banner is now live in Honkai Star Rail, so many players will be pulling for her. Similar to acquiring her signature Light Cone, Trailblazers can pull for her Eidolons to boost her abilities’ potency. As there are multiple copies of these power-ups, players might be unsure about which ones to get.

We rank each of Aglaea’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail solely based on their value.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Ranking Aglaea’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

6) Bequeath in the Coalescence of Dew

Bequeath in the Coalescence of Dew in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Bequeath in the Coalescence of Dew is Aglaea’s third Eidolon that boosts her ability levels, Skill, Basic ATK, and Garmentmaker Talent to be precise. While other power-ups can grant this Remembrance unit various useful buffs, this one just increases some of her abilities’ levels.

Trending

Since Aglaea doesn’t benefit much from Bequeath in the Coalescence of Dew, we've placed it in the last spot.

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Light Cones: 5-star signature LCs and 4-stars

5) Weave Under the Shroud of Woe

Weave Under the Shroud of Woe (Image via HoYoverse)

Like Bequeath in the Coalescence of Dew, Weave Under the Shroud of Woe boosts Aglaea’s ability levels – Ultimate, Talent, and Garmentmaker Skill. Since most of these abilities are more useful than her Basic ATK, Skill, and Garmentmaker Talent, it secured fifth place on this list.

Weave under the Shroud of Woe is a decent Eidolon but not worth it as you have to unlock the previous four power-ups, which cost a fortune to acquire.

4) Flicker Below the Surface of Marble

Flicker Below the Surface of Marble in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Flicker Below the Surface of Marble is Aglaea’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. We've placed this power-up at fourth place owing solely to its value. As you need to spend an extensive amount of Stellar Jades to acquire this Eidolon, its effects are not as effective/potent.

If you want to increase Aglaea’s fighting prowess, we recommend getting any of the following Eidolons.

Also read: Best characters to get in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, ranked

3) Drift at the Whim of Venus

Drift at the Whim of Venus (Image via HoYoverse)

Aglaea’s first Eidolon, Drift at the Whim of Venus is an excellent power-up if you are running low on Jades. Since it doesn’t cost much to obtain and boosts a significant amount of her damage, getting this power-up will help you easily clear most end-game activities like Apocalyptic Shadow and Memory of Chaos.

2) Sail on the Raft of Eyelids

Sail on the Raft of Eyelids in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Sail on the Raft of Eyelids is Aglaea’s second Eidolon that is capable of boosting her and her memosprite’s damage by letting them ignore a portion of the opponent's DEF while attacking them.

Since unlocking Sail on the Raft of Eyelids is quite cheap, it is an excellent piece of value-for-money gear.

1) Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates

Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have funds to acquire Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates in Honkai Star Rail, you can unlock it without having any second thoughts. This power-up is Aglaea’s sixth Eidolon and unlocks the character’s full fighting prowess.

Fluctuate in the Tapestry of Fates grants Aglaea’s attacks Lightning RES PEN when she is in her “Supreme Stance” state. This power-up secures first place due to its potency and exceptional effects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.