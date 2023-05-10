Best Honkai Star Rail graphics settings on PC

Honkai Star Rail can be played on mobile devices as well as PCs, thanks to how miHoYo has developed the recent launch. While tabs or smartphones offer portability, the computer client offers more leeway regarding in-game settings. Not only can the more powerful hardware of PCs come in handy, but players can also tweak plenty of options to get their desired results. They can opt for a more balanced approach or go for the highest graphical fidelity possible on computers.

The hardware requirements for Honkai Star Rail's PC version aren’t astronomical by any stretch of the imagination. They're more or less similar to what Genshin Impact needs to be run, and the overall gameplay style of the latest release suggests playing it at 60 FPS is quite feasible. However, players should know the optimal settings to ensure smooth performance throughout all their Honkai Star Rail gaming sessions.

There are many benefits to playing Honkai Star Rail on a PC

Honkai Star Rail players can tweak its graphic settings on mobiles and PCs. However, the latter's better hardware provides a lot more options to make the most of this title.

Here’s the perfect way to run this game and ensure it provides the best graphical output:

Graphics Quality - Custom Resolution - Maximum (Full Screen) FPS - 60 V-Sync - On Rendering Quality - 2.0 Shadow Quality - High Reflection Quality - Very High Character Quality - High Environment Detail - Very High Bloom Effect - Very High Anti-Aliasing - TAA Light Quality - Very High

These settings ensure the highest possible FPS and rendering of the in-game elements in Honkai Star Rail.

However, some players may not have the best PC hardware, so going for a performance-focused approach will be better for them.

Graphics Quality - Custom Resolution - 1920 x 1080 (Full Screen) FPS - 60 V-Sync - Off Rendering Quality - 1 Shadow Quality - Low Reflection Quality - Low Character Quality - Low Environment Detail - Medium Bloom Effect - Medium Anti-Aliasing - FXAA Light Quality - Medium

Since all the settings are turned to Low, players should be able to run the game at 60 FPS on nearly all computers. However, it can be reduced to 30 to ensure better graphics, but some of the in-game actions might feel choppy.

It’s worth noting that the maximum FPS cap on PCs at the moment for this title is 60 FPS. Even if a player’s hardware is good enough, there’s no way to go beyond that figure as of this writing.

