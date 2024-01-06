5 best horror games to play while waiting for Silent Hill Townfall

Silent Hill Townfall is set to be the newest entry into the two-decade-long series. This franchise paved the way for horror games. Its atmosphere will grip you and have you at the edge of your seat; the setting is eerie, and the fog surrounding the town never lets you catch a breath of relief.

When you finally feel like you're in a safe spot, the soundtrack will have your heart racing with excitement. Hopefully, Silent Hill Townfall will build on the previous entries and deliver an even better experience for the fandom.

Konami's announcement in 2022 revealed that the series is making a comeback. Fans are particularly excited about Silent Hill Townfall and the Silent Hill 2 remake. However, they are still far from their release windows, so here are five of the best horror games to play while waiting for Silent Hill Townfall.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best horror games to play while waiting for Silent Hill Townfall

1) Outlast 2

Outlast pulls no punches (Image via Red Barrels)

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Outlast 2 puts you in the shoes of Blake Langermann, who is investigating the rural areas in Supai. There is more afoot on these lands than it seems at first glance. Players can feel a palpable tension and this sense of vulnerability lurking in the air. The game will often leave you feeling completely helpless while facing mobs of enemies.

Outlast pulls no punches and is out to frighten you from the start. It is an excellent horror game that will leave you with a lingering feeling of dread. It's mature themes and often grotesque visuals are enough to shake up the strongest of people. Outlast 2 is the perfect game and will give you a unique horror experience while you wait for the release of Silent Hill Townfall.

2) Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 2 Remake is an excellent way to scratch your itch for a horror experience (Image via CAPCOM)

Platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Amazon Luna

Resident Evil 2 remake does justice to the original. Everything is built from the ground up, yet it still retains that goodness of the first. The modernized graphics, new gameplay, and altered narrative all come together to provide one of the best horror survival games out there. It is unreal to explore a modern-day Racoon City with its air of evil and almost unbearable tension.

This game is the absolute pinnacle of what remakes of older games should look like. Resident Evil 2 is an excellent way to scratch your itch for a horror experience until Silent Hill Townfall arrives.

3) Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation is a horror classic (Image via SEGA)

Platforms: PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox One and 360, Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Linux, and Amazon Luna

Alien: Isolation is the perfect example of what a movie-inspired game should look like. The year is 2137, and you are stuck on a space station with a bloodthirsty alien. The best and worst part about this alien is that it will follow you throughout the entirety of your playthrough.

You will never feel safe on that space station. None of your guns are powerful enough to make a dent in this creature. Moreover, you cannot outrun him, so your best option is to stick to the shadows and move quietly as you navigate the ship for a way out. Alien: Isolation is a horror classic and a must-play for those of you waiting for Silent Hill Townfall.

4) Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 rarely ever lets you get comfortable (Image via Epic Games)

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Epic Games

2023 was an incredible year for survival horror games with releases like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Alan Wake 2. The world of Alan Wake is shrouded in mystery and slowly begins to reveal itself as you progress through the story. The disturbing atmosphere is always balanced with the presence of likable characters. However, Alan Wake 2 rarely ever lets you get comfortable.

You will constantly be on your toes as you progress through the surroundings of Bright Falls because danger lies on every corner. Alan Wake 2 offers a beautiful yet nerve-wracking experience which is well worth the wait. It is one of the best games of 2023 and worth a look if you're waiting for Silent Hill Townfall.

5) Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is relentless in its quest to scare the player (Image via Twitter/@solbrah)

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Linux, PC, Mac OS, and Nintendo Switch

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a masterpiece of the horror genre. The game doesn't give you any time to settle in, and you are thrown into these dark ruins that are full of mystery. As you begin to explore the castle, it starts to reveal its secrets and the horrors that lie within. Every turn you make and every glance you take in a different direction will give you an adrenaline rush.

It is twisted, grotesque, and straight-up scary, which all culminate into one of the best horror experiences that video games have to offer. It will set you up perfectly for the horror genre if you're waiting on the release of Silent Hill Townfall.