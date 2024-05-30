Best indie games to grab from the Days of Play sale

PlayStation fans are excited about the recent announcement regarding the huge Days of Play sale. It will provide considerable discounts on popular titles from different genres that many may have been eyeing for months. Days of Play not only caters to the AAA market, but it also has a massive sale for indie gamers. As such, this is their chance to fill their carts with as many games as they desire.

Days of Play has tempting offers for many games that may be confusing for players at first glance. For those who don't have a wishlist, choosing which titles to buy can often lead to regretful purchases. To take full advantage of the Days to Play sale, here are five indie games that you should buy.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Trending

These indie games are worth getting from Days of Play right now

1) Hi-fi Rush (Original price: $30, Discounted price: $18)

Hi-fi Rush has a unique gameplay mechanic (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Hi-Fi Rush was easily one of the best games released in 2023 and surprised fans with its challenging yet fun gameplay. Considering the title didn't receive enough advertising and promotion from Xbox, not many people know this gem.

Combining the gameplay with background music is a unique gameplay mechanic that makes the combat fun. The visuals also play an important role here as they help in making the presentation of Hi-Fi Rush even more incredible. Since the game recently got ported to the PlayStation 5, fans can appreciate this piece of art by getting it through the Days of Play sale.

However, it is noteworthy that Microsoft recently shut down Tango Gameworks which was responsible for making it.

2) Olija (Original price: $15, Discounted price: $3)

Olija is a cinematic hack-and-slash side scroller (Image via Skeleton Crew Studio)

With colorful pixel graphics, Olija is a 2D side scroller that delivers a cinematic experience to the players. The story revolves around our protagonist, Faraday, a man stuck in a country he doesn't know much about. With a harpoon in his arsenal, he makes it his mission to escape the country with other castaways to return home.

With a hack and slash combat, the gameplay feels satisfying and the pixel graphics help give Olija a retro feel. The game is available on the PS4 and can be played on the PS5 too using backward compatibility. This action-adventure game will keep you busy for a few hours if you buy it from the Days of Play sale on the PlayStation store.

3) Humanity (Original price: $30, Discounted price: $20)

Humanity was a day one launch for the PS Plus Extra in 2023 (Image via Enhance)

Humanity is an interesting game where you play as a dog guiding humans to the light source. The title was a day one launch for the PS Plus Extra catalog in May 2023 and was well received by fans. This puzzle platformer is challenging and has over 80 levels to complete which will take around 15 hours for 100% completion.

While Humanity starts easy, you quickly realize that achieving 100% requires solid puzzle-solving skills. You can always look for guides online to finish a level you are stuck on but finishing them on your own feels like a true achievement. You can buy Humanity for the PS4 and PS5 through the Days of Play sale and have a fun time brainstorming solutions for the puzzles.

4) The Suicide of Rachel Foster (Original price: $20, Discounted price: $2)

The Suicide of Rachel Foster is a walking simulator (Image via One O One Games)

Players often sleep on walking simulators thinking their gameplay lacks the depth that other simulators provide. However, The Suicide of Rachel Foster is a walking simulator with an interesting story that captivates you every step of the way. This first-person game lets you take control of Nicole Wilson, a woman who has returned to her family hotel after many years.

However, her return is not a welcome one as Nicole gets trapped in the hotel. The spirits from her past haunt her as she explores the area to uncover the hidden truth. The more you explore, the more you will learn about the hotel's past making your playthrough story-rich. You can enjoy The Suicide of Rachel Foster on the PS4 for a meagre price by buying it through the Days of Play sale.

5) OlliOlli World (Original price: $30, Discounted price: $10)

OlliOlli World is a difficult game to master (Image via Roll7)

OlliOlli World is a title that is synonymous with indie gamers as it is one of the best indie action platformers on the market. This 2.5D skateboarding game is difficult to master but once you get the hang of it, you can traverse the world of Radlandia with ease. The colorful environments and art style contribute to a vibrant yet soothing visual experience that doesn't distract you from what's going on on the screen.

The hand-drawn animations make for a captivating world where pulling off sick tricks and grinding against surfaces makes your character look cool. The Days of Play sale on the PlayStation store is the perfect opportunity to buy OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5 users.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback