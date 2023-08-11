Invoker, the archetypal mage hero in Dota 2, received a number of fundamental changes in the latest patch 7.34. While it looks like a sidegrade at first glance due to both positive and negative adjustments, the end result is an even more flexible and powerful hero. The complexity of Invoker also gives him one of the biggest skill ceilings in the game, but a series of quality-of-life buffs has made things easier for specialists.

When he is viable in a patch, Invoker is one of the most contested heroes among specialist midlaners who have mastered it. Turning him into a Universal hero injects an extra dose of late-game scalability, allowing him to stand toe to toe with many physical damage heroes.

How to play Invoker Dota 2 7.34

Changes to Invoker's spells in Dota 2 patch 7.34 (Image via Valve)

The list of changes that the 7.34 patch brings to Invoker is quite expansive. The major ones you need to be aware of are:

Invoker is now a Universal hero rather than Intelligence-based

His stat gains and base damage has been nerfed to bring it in line with the standard Universal hero

Quas, Wex, and Exort now grant one point per level to Strength, Agility, and Intelligence, respectively (rather than two)

Quas now grants spell lifesteal instead of health regen, scaling from 2% to 8% per orb

Wex no longer grants attack speed, but cooldown reduction from 1% to 7% per orb

Exort grants 1 to 7% Spell amplification per orb rather than damage

One of the most iconic heroes in Dota 2, Invoker's credentials are preceded by the vast arsenal of spells that let him provide the necessary utility in almost any situation. The Universal attribute scaling further extends his flexibility to accommodate right-click builds.

Oddly enough, this does not change how he is played. Seasoned Invoker players know to either focus on weaving more right clicks into their spellcasting, or simply kiting and casting spells as the situation demands.

The changes to the orbs, however, provide further stratification between playstyles. Owing to the newly begotten spell amplification, Invoker can be played effectively as a pure spellcaster if you choose.

Best Invoker 7.34 Dota 2 items

BZM Invoker with the new Invoker build in Dota 2 7.34 (Image via Valve)

As two-time Dota 2 TI winner Topias "Topson" Taavitseinen has proven in patches 7.32 and 7.33, Invoker can even be played as a durable initiator with the correct build. The devil is in the details, as the item build will affect Invoker's leaning toward a particular build to a greater extent, now that he is a Universal hero.

Changes in the new patch eke out an obvious synergy between Invoker and Spirit Vessel. Spirit Vessel was previously the bread and butter for a more brawl-heavy Wex playstyle, but now the +12 stats makes it a core item you want to make in almost every game.

Hand of Midas was also buffed in Dota 2 7.34, but it is now less of a core item and more dependent on situations where facing the opponent head-on is not an option until the mid-late game.

The following are the items you should generally consider:

Spirit Vessel

Power Treads

Hurricane Pike

Scythe of Vyse

Linken's Sphere

Dagon

Additionally, the Universal scaling now situationally justifies more right-click items:

Manta Style

Eye of Skadi

Mjolnir

Silver Edge

Bloodthorn

Revenant's Brooch

Best Dota 2 team composition with Invoker in 7.34

Faceless Void's Chronosphere is the timeless setup for Invoker's Cataclysm (Image via Valve)

Invoker benefits greatly from Dota 2 teams that enable him to run around uninhibited. In other words, long stuns and setups that clump heroes together are his natural friends. Heroes in this category include:

Faceless Void

Magnus

Dark Seer

Elder Titan

He also works well with physical damage heroes buffable with Alacrity. This is not limited to carries and can extend to other Universal heroes who become more viable with better attack speed.

Invoker counters to avoid in Dota 2 7.34

Juggernaut is considered one of the best countries to spellcasters in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Generally, Invoker is countered by any hero who can get on top of him to shut him down. Without Black King Bar, this can be a number of long-range stuns and initiations that can target him. Invoker is also hurt greatly by well-timed silences. His natural counters are:

Magnus

Faceless Void

Nightstalker

Anti-Mage

Doom

Silencer

Storm Spirit

Invoker is also countered by heroes that simply shrug off spell damage with either debuff immunity or high magic resistance. This category is a much narrower one, consisting of only Juggernaut, Life Stealer, and to a lesser extent, Viper.