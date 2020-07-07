Best iOS mobile games that support controllers

The appeal of iOS mobile games becomes significantly higher if they have controller support.

Here are the five best iOS mobile games that support controllers.

iOS mobile games that support controllers (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

If you have been looking for a way to play your favourite Apple iOS mobile games with a controller, then you can try the following games.

#1 Fortnite

Fortnite (Image Courtesy: Business Insider)

Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games in the world and you can now use a controller to play it on your iPhone. The cartoonish characters will certainly add a special appeal to the experience.

#2 GTA: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas (Image Courtesy: GamerRoof)

GTA: San Andreas made its way to the Apple Store back in 2013 and gave iPhone owners the opportunity to indulge in gang wars.

One of the best GTA games in the series, GTA: San Andreas is more appealing to iPhone owners as they can play it with the help of controllers to get close to the video-gaming experience.

#3 Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty (Image Courtesy Cnet)

A famous game from the battle royale genre, Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the best mobile games based on survival. To get the essence of how it feels to play the actual video game, you can play it on your iPhone using a controller.

#4 The Walking Dead Season 2

The Walking Dead Season 2 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

If you are a fan of the 'The Walking Dead' TV show, then you should definitely play the game. The story of young Clementine continues in this exciting sequel and is filled with blood, action and zombies. Get ready with your iPhone and controller to make decisions that would influence the storyline of the game.

#5 Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 8: Airborne (Image Courtesy: iPhone Glance)

If you like car racing games, then Asphalt 8: Airborne is one of the more exciting mobile games you can play to get that perfect dose of adrenaline. The best part is that you can play this game with a controller on your iPhone to have a smoother gaming experience.