The latest from developers Firaxis Games of XCOM fame, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG (role playing game), featuring characters from the popular Marvel Comics.

The plot loosely follows the Midnight Suns, a team of supernaturally gifted heroes as they work together to take down Lilith, Mother of All Demons. They are led by the player controlled ‘Hunter’, who is in turn completely customisable.

This particular guide will cover the one and only Tony Stark aka Iron Man and his best cards for battle.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for Marvel’s Midnight Suns will follow, be advised.

Iron Man is a versatile unit, acting both as a DPS and a buffer in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Iron Man is one of the very first members of your playable squad of 13 heroes and can greatly assist you in battle.

The following is a recommendation for his ideal deck of cards in Marvel's Midnight Suns:

1) Quick Blast

This particular attack card deals seven damage when casted, generating one Heroism in the process. Redrawing this card will add the status of Knockback and push the target in one direction. It is of common rarity.

Quick Blast can be further upgraded to Quick Blast+ by exchanging two duplicates and 30 Attack Essence from the Yard. The card now deals 20 damage after the upgrade.

2) Blast

Yet another attack card for Iron Man which deals five damage when cast and adds the status of Knockback. It also generates 1 Heroism when played, and is of common rarity.

Redrawing this card will add to the status of Forceful, which is twice as effective as Knockback.

The card is upgradeable to Blast+ against two duplicates of the same and 30 Attack Essence obtained from the Yard. Upgrading it allows it to deal 40 damage instead.

3) Leave It to Me

This is a skill card that generates two Heroism when used. Leave it to me will draw two cards for Iron Man when drawn, along with two additional redraws.

This epic card can be further upgraded to Leave It to Me+ by exchanging two duplicates and Skill Essence at the Yard. In its upgraded form, this skill card adds two Fast for Iron Man, reducing the cost of Heroic cards by one.

4) Air Superiority

An incredibly useful card, Air Superiority can be used to deal 10 damage to every enemy on the field. It costs four Heroism to use and redrawing it will add an additional 10 damage.

This particular epic card can be improved upon by exchanging two duplicates and Heroic Essence from the Yard, to create Air Superiority+. The upgraded form deals 21 damage to all foes.

5) Hellfire Beam

This Legendary Heroic card costs three Heroism to use, and deals damage to all enemies within a straight line. It deals 21 damage in its base form, and redrawing it will add an additional 10 damage.

The card is upgradeable to Hellfire Beam+ against two duplicates of the same with Heroic Essence from the Yard. The upgraded card is capable of generating one redraw for every enemy knocked out.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was released on December 2, 2022 and was published by 2K for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A Nintendo Switch port is also in development.

