The ISO is one of the new weapons to come to Modern Warfare and Warzone through Season 5. Along with the AN-94 assault rifle, both weapons were added to a long list of submachine guns and assault rifles in Modern Warfare.

As most roles have already been filled by different submachine guns in Warzone and Modern Warfare, the ISO fills an in-between spot. The ISO acts like the Fennec in certain circumstances but isn't as fast. Yet, the ISO is still faster than other SMG weapons with less range. It may fill a weird spot in Warzone but with the right attachments, the ISO can be a deadly tool.

Best ISO loadout in Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

As mentioned before, the ISO fills a weird in-between role when compared to other SMG weapons. It makes sense with all the choices in the game but it makes it difficult to pick over other options in set roles. It will take some time to grind out the needed attachments as well.

Without good attachments, the ISO is a very weak option with a high fire rate, low ammo capacity and moderate damage. You need careful shots to take out even just a single player.

Once the right attachments are unlocked though, the ISO can provide a high rate of fire with a decent ammo capacity. On top of that, the range can be increased well and the control isn't bad. It may not shred like the MP5 but it can do the job.

The loadout attachments for the Warzone ISO are as follows:

FSS Nightshade

50 Round Magazine

Commando Foregrip

FTAC elite ISO grip

Sight or FTAC Vagrant stock

Advertisement

In a similar fashion to other new weapons added to Warzone and Modern Warfare, the ISO has unique names for its attachments. The stats and their use are generally the same though with some variations. The FSS Nightshade is a longer barrel for the ISO with an integrated suppressor that can add damage range, stability and muffled noise. It is a must for the loadout and to capitalize on the strengths of the ISO.

The 50 round drums or magazine are also a must on the ISO as the SMG quickly runs out of ammo with default rounds, and taking down a single player before reloading in Warzone will be difficult. The Commando foregrip gives the weapon more stability while keeping the ADS speed quick.

The last attachments also keep ADS speed and stability in mind, which are strengths of the ISO. The elite ISO grip will increase ADS more, and a stock or a sight can be added depending on the player's preference. With damage range and stability kept in check with the ISO, Warzone wins will be more viable with the new SMG.