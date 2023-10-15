Best Jingliu team for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Simulated Universe 7

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 was released along with the brand-new five-star character Jingliu’s limited-time banner, which has fascinated the fans, thanks to the colossal damage she provides with minimal investment. Therefore, when clearing the end-game activities, players might wonder what is the best team suited for Jingliu.

This article discusses the best Jingliu team for Simulated Universe 7 in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What is the best Jingliu team to clear Simulated Universe 7 in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Jingliu + Bronya + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition is focused on maximizing Jingliu’s damage output on the battlefield. The roster features Jingliu, Bronya, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan.

Jingliu serves the main DPS role of the team. She treads on the Path of Destruction and specializes in simultaneously dealing damage to multiple enemies. Jingliu’s skill deals Ice damage to an enemy and gains a stack of Syzygy.

When she gains two stacks of Syzygy, she enters a Spectral Transmigration state, and her skill becomes enhanced. While in the Spectral Transmigration state, if Jingliu attacks an enemy, she consumes all allies’ HP.

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya is the buff-oriented support character of this team composition. She treads on the Path of Harmony and specializes in buffing her allies on the battlefield.

While Jingliu fights against the opponents, Bronya buffs her CRIT DMG and ATK stat for two turns with her ultimate ability. Thanks to her skill, she can also dispel a debuff from an ally and allow them to take a turn while buffing their damage immediately.

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf fulfills the debuffer role in this team composition. She can inflict debuffs on her adversaries with her kit and treads on the Path of Nihility.

Silver Wolf can add one weakness of an on-field ally’s type to a single enemy and reduce the enemy’s defense with her skill for two turns. Her ultimate also reduces a single enemy’s defense for three turns and deals Quantum damage at the same time. Overall, her kit allows Jingliu to deal more damage on the battlefield.

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Fu Xuan serves the primary tank role. She is one of the new characters in Honkai Star Rail and treads on the Path of Preservation.

Fu Xuan’s role in this team is to ensure all of her ally’s survivability. While Jingliu and others are engaged in a battle, she stands in front and absorbs all the damage the enemies deal.

Fu Xuan’s ultimate deal Quantum damage to all enemies, and she can absorb 65% of the damage dealt to her allies with her skill. Additionally, because of her passive talent, she can heal herself when her HP falls 50% or below.