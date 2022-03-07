Best Krig 6 loadout for Warzone players who are tired of the meta

Warzone has quite a stiff meta right now. Players often complain that the Bren is an overpowered machine even though it was slightly nerfed. The Automaton from Vanguard also turns out to be a melting machine in medium and long ranges if provided with the right build.

With Season 2 approaching its halfway point, players in the Call of Duty battle royale have all the right to be bored with the existent meta, which has been here for the longest time.

While there is little choice against Bren or the MP40 in Caldera, some non-meta weapons have a good chance if played correctly. A lot of it would come down to the player's general accuracy and game sense.

The reason behind that being a meta weapon is always easy to use in most scenarios, and players opting out of the meta will need more than just weapon damage to win gunfights.

This article will provide a competitive loadout for Krig 6, once the meta in Warzone, but rarely an opted weapon in Season 2, 2022.

Best loadout for Krig 6 assault rifle in Warzone Season 2

To equip the Krig 6 in the game, players need to unlock it first. The task of unlocking the Krig is quite simple. All players have to do is play the game and grind it out to reach level 16.

After unlocking the Krig from Modern Warfare, players will also have to unlock all the attachments required to make a competitive build in the gunsmith.

The best way to unlock the attachments is by playing with the weapon repeatedly. Players can also play multiplayer with a gun and unlock its attachments. Grinding camos is also a fun way to unlock multiple attachments at a go for a weapon in Call of Duty.

Below are the attachments for the best Krig-6 loadout for Warzone Season 2:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 5” Ultralight

Optic: SUSAT Multizoom

Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

Rear grip: Serpent Wrap

Perk 1: Scavenger

Perk 2: High Alert

Perk 3: Combat Scout

This build is made for long-range and medium-range gunfights. Players can keep an MP40 in the loadout to switch during close-range combat.

