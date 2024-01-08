Best League of Legends: Wild Rift champions for beginners (January 2024)

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a well-known MOBA title in the mobile gaming market. Developed by Riot Games, the game has constantly been evolving with new champions, items, events, and gameplay improvements in the recent patches. It is still launching in multiple regions, with the beta version running in several countries. Consequently, the new players have been looking for the best beginner champions to learn and kickstart their journey into this MOBA universe.

To that end, this article will list and explain the best champions to master for beginners in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions for beginners

A new player must master beginner-friendly champions to understand the game before moving on to trying champions with complex technicalities. The developer has been constantly giving out updates, slowly integrating all the champions and features of the League of Legends PC version into the mobile version. Besides, the beginner-friendly champions rank well in tier lists, with veterans of the title choosing to play them over technical champions.

This list below comprises S and A-tier League of Legends: Wild Rift champions of 2024, which can be mastered from the get-go.

Camille

Garen

Master Yi

Annie

Ashe

Jinx

Alistar

Blitzcrank

Braum

Draven

Dr. Mundo

Lux

Ahri

Amumu

Miss Fortune

Seraphine

Darius

Brand

Janna

Olaf

Warwick

Aatrox

Vladimir

Jax

Jayce

Kha’Zix

Pantheon

Yasuo

Leona

Morgana

Sona

Soraka

Caitlyn

Diana

Jarvan IV

Rammus

Sett

Shyvana

Wukong

Xin Zhao

Volibear

Veigar

VI

Teemo

Tristana

Top 3 League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions for beginners

1) Wukong

Wukong is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift. He has been a constant pick by veterans in international competitions for both PC and mobile versions. He has stayed at the top of the tier list in the last few months. His cloning ability helps in trapping opponents, and beginners can master the Monkey King easily.

He is a highly mobile attack damage jungler. In the early game, he possesses high damage per second (DPS) and attack damage. He can be utilized to clear potential 1v1 situations and easily snowball the different lanes. His damage and crowd control abilities make him a game-changer in the early phases of a match.

Wukong is a commendable team fight champion in the late game. Once the core items are purchased, you can use the ultimate ability to initiate team fights and do a lot of damage while staying alive for long periods so your allies can follow up and join the battle. Moreover, you can also use his cloning ability to target the high-damage-dealing enemies into traps.

2) Garen

In the title, Garen is a champion that new players get for free at the start of their journey. Consequently, he is a beginner-friendly champion that most players have mastered. Over the last year, the mighty warrior of Demacia has been a significant name in ranking matches, possessing high damage-dealing abilities and providing a great screen in front of your team’s squishy champions. He has consistently ranked in the S and A-tier lists throughout 2023.

In the early game, Garen is a sturdy tank fighter who firmly holds himself against damage dealers of the enemy team. He is tough to kill and creates frustrating situations in the opponent’s team.

Garen changes his role from being a fighter to a tank in the late game. He becomes an excellent support to the squishy champions in targeting and slaying opponents. His ultimate, Demacian Justice, stuns the opponents during team fights and allows the ally jungler or ADC to capitalize.

3) Jinx

Jinx is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift. After the release of the well-known animated series - Arcane, she has become a prominent fictional character globally. She has consistently remained at the top of the power rankings in 2023 and is expected to do the same in 2024 as a beginner-friendly champion.

It is advisable to exercise caution when playing Jinx in the early game. She is known as a hyper-carry, meaning she’s not the best regarding early-game damage dealing. Farming quickly and safely in the early phases is advisable to purchase the required items and level up.

In the late stages of the match, Jinx becomes the focal point of damage dealt to the opponents. The more items she gets, the more lethal her abilities become. Her combo of Zap and Flame Chompers abilities can guarantee kills in the late game. However, Jinx must stay behind the team to prevent the opponents from targeting her.

That concludes our foray into the best beginner-friendly champions in the MOBA. Check out the latest tier list of League of Legends: Wild Rift to stay ahead of your opponents.