Best Leviathan Axe skills in God of War Ragnarok: All skills and how to unlock

First introduced in God of War (2018), the Leviathan Axe returns to God of War Ragnarok and is Kratos' main weapon in the Norse Saga. Forged by Dwarves Brokk and Sindri, the Axe embodies frost elements and deals freezing damage. The axe is capable of unleashing some lusty attacks on enemies in the game, making it a powerful weapon in God of War Ragnarok.

Best Leviathan Axe skills in God of War Ragnarok

Kratos has three Leviathan Axe Skill trees that can be unlocked in God of War Ragnarok: Technique, Ranged, and Melee. Each skill tree lends itself to improving different aspects of the Leviathan Axe. The best skills in God of War Ragnarok are as follows:

Best Leviathan Axe Technique Skill - Frost Awaken

Frost Awaken is arguably the best Leviathan Axe Technique Skill tree skill. Elements have a more prominent role in Ragnarok's combat, and Frost Awaken allows players to use the Leviathan Axe's element properly in combat. It freezes the Axe by holding the Triangle button and lets players do higher damage for the next melee or ranged attack. The skill has three stages in the skill tree, letting players activate it faster.

Best Leviathan Axe Ranged Skill - Freezing Throw

Freezing Throw might be one of the earliest skills players unlock in Leviathan Axe Ranged Skill tree, but it is quite effective in combat. For any enemies out of the normal melee range, players will use the Leviathan Axe's ranged combat, and here is where Freezing Throw showcases its power. The Skill will stop any weaker enemy dead on its track and frozen, Upgrading to the second stage will also add an explosion, dealing higher damage.

Best Leviathan Axe Melee Skill - Pride of the Forst

Pride of the Forest is a late-game skill in the Leviathan Axe Melee Skill tree, but once unlocked, it can become a quintessential part of the player's arsenal. The heavy finisher at the end of a light combo causes high damage and frost, launching the enemies backward. Leveling up the skill will land a more powerful combo.

All Technique, Ranged, and Melee skills for Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok

Technique

The Technique Skill tree focuses on the Leviathan Axe's frost elemental aspect, with some freezing the blade for extra damage, to others freezing enemies and dealing frost damage. Here's a closer look at the Technique skills in God of War Ragnarok:

Frost Awaken I - Hold (Triangle) to imbue the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok with ice and power up the next Melee or Ranged Attack with high Frost.

- Hold (Triangle) to imbue the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok with ice and power up the next Melee or Ranged Attack with high Frost. Frozen Breach (Stun) - Press (R1) during Frost Awaken to do a wide swing and apply Frost to nearby enemies.

(Stun) - Press (R1) during Frost Awaken to do a wide swing and apply Frost to nearby enemies. Frozen Spike - (Damage) Aim and Press (R1) during Frost Awaken to quickly throw the Leviathan Axe and create a Frost explosion on impact.

- (Damage) Aim and Press (R1) during Frost Awaken to quickly throw the Leviathan Axe and create a Frost explosion on impact. Extinguish Flames - Axe Melee Attacks against Burning enemies deal bonus damage.

- Axe Melee Attacks against Burning enemies deal bonus damage. Frozen Ascent (Protection) - Press (R2) during Frost Awaken to slash upwards with a chilling wave to launch enemies in an area and apply high Frost.

(Protection) - Press (R2) during Frost Awaken to slash upwards with a chilling wave to launch enemies in an area and apply high Frost. Frost Lance (Damage) - Aim and Press (R2) during Frost Awaken to throw the Leviathan Axe with extreme force, knocking the target backward. Deals very high damage and Frost, and can break an enemy’s guard.

(Damage) - Aim and Press (R2) during Frost Awaken to throw the Leviathan Axe with extreme force, knocking the target backward. Deals very high damage and Frost, and can break an enemy’s guard. Permafrost - Perform Melee Attacks in quick succession without sustaining damage to power up the Leviathan Axe and inflict Frost damage on every hit. Bonus to LUCK and RUNIC while active.

- Perform Melee Attacks in quick succession without sustaining damage to power up the Leviathan Axe and inflict Frost damage on every hit. Bonus to LUCK and RUNIC while active. Frost Awaken II - Hold (Triangle) while sprinting to activate Frost Awaken quickly.

- Hold (Triangle) while sprinting to activate Frost Awaken quickly. Frost Awaken III - Hold (Triangle) while recalling the Axe to quickly activate Frost Awaken.

- Hold (Triangle) while recalling the Axe to quickly activate Frost Awaken. Glacial Permafrost - While Permafrost is full, press (L1 + Triangle) to consume the meter and activate. Enhances all Leviathan Axe Melee Attacks with far-reaching waves of Frost for a duration.

- While Permafrost is full, press (L1 + Triangle) to consume the meter and activate. Enhances all Leviathan Axe Melee Attacks with far-reaching waves of Frost for a duration. Frost Awaken IV - Frost Awaken can be instantly charged when (Triangle) is pressed momentarily after any Leviathan Axe attack.

Ranged

The Ranged Skill tree in God of War Ragnarok focuses on the Leviathan Axe's range ability, where Kratos can land the mighty axe at enemies simply by aiming it. Let's look at the different skills in this particular skill tree:

Axe Throw (Damage) - Aim and Press (R1) to quickly throw the Leviathan Axe forward. It can cause a more severe reaction when striking an enemy in the head or legs.

(Damage) - Aim and Press (R1) to quickly throw the Leviathan Axe forward. It can cause a more severe reaction when striking an enemy in the head or legs. Freezing Throw I (Damage) - Aim and Press (R2) to throw the Leviathan Axe forward with force. It can freeze weaker enemies for a short duration.

(Damage) - Aim and Press (R2) to throw the Leviathan Axe forward with force. It can freeze weaker enemies for a short duration. Vengeful Sickle I (Damage) - Aim and Hold (R1) to charge up the Leviathan Axe, causing it to spin and slice for multiple hits against an enemy when thrown.

(Damage) - Aim and Hold (R1) to charge up the Leviathan Axe, causing it to spin and slice for multiple hits against an enemy when thrown. Freezing Throw II (Damage) - Aim and Hold (R2) to charge up the Leviathan Axe to add a Frost explosion to Freezing Throw on impact.

(Damage) - Aim and Hold (R2) to charge up the Leviathan Axe to add a Frost explosion to Freezing Throw on impact. Vengeful Sickle II - Increases the duration and damage of Vengeful Sickle.

- Increases the duration and damage of Vengeful Sickle. Returning Whirlwind (Stun) - Press (L1 + R1) while Bare-Handed to quickly recall the Leviathan Axe and perform a powerful spinning attack. Press (R1) immediately after for a follow-up slash.

(Stun) - Press (L1 + R1) while Bare-Handed to quickly recall the Leviathan Axe and perform a powerful spinning attack. Press (R1) immediately after for a follow-up slash. Returning Storm (Damage) - Press (L1 + R2) while bare-handed to quickly recall the Leviathan Axe and perform a powerful leaping slam attack that knocks enemies backward and deals high Frost.

Melee

Melee attacks using the Leviathan Axe is arguably the most common form of offense in God of War Ragnarok. From simple attacks to juggling multiple enemies, it is the go-to attack when using the Leviathan Axe. Here are the skills for Melee in God of War Ragnarok:

Frost Rush (Protection) - While sprinting, press (R1) to perform a leaping slash attack.

(Protection) - While sprinting, press (R1) to perform a leaping slash attack. Whirling Storm (Stun)- While evading, hold (L) forward and press (R1) to perform a quick spinning double slash

(Stun)- While evading, hold (L) forward and press (R1) to perform a quick spinning double slash Glacial Rake (Protection) - Hold (R1) to drag the Axe through the ground and rip out ice shards that travel forward and repeatedly strike with high Frost.

(Protection) - Hold (R1) to drag the Axe through the ground and rip out ice shards that travel forward and repeatedly strike with high Frost. Leviathan’s Fury (Protection) - While Sprinting, press (R2) to perform a massive leaping attack applying Frost.

(Protection) - While Sprinting, press (R2) to perform a massive leaping attack applying Frost. Evasive Storm (Stun) - while evading, hold (L) back and press (R1) for a quick boomerang throw.

(Stun) - while evading, hold (L) back and press (R1) for a quick boomerang throw. Serpent’s Snare (Protection) - Hold (R2) for a brutal Axe attack that throws the enemy to apply massive damage. Weaker foes are thrown to create an explosion of Frost upon impact that launches other nearby enemies.

(Protection) - Hold (R2) for a brutal Axe attack that throws the enemy to apply massive damage. Weaker foes are thrown to create an explosion of Frost upon impact that launches other nearby enemies. Whirlwind Sweep (Damage) - Switch stances by pausing momentarily after any Leviathan Axe attack. Once in a new stance, press (R1, R1, R1) to perform a sweeping combo.

(Damage) - Switch stances by pausing momentarily after any Leviathan Axe attack. Once in a new stance, press (R1, R1, R1) to perform a sweeping combo. Pride of the Forst I (Damage) - A Heavy Attack Finish at the end of the Light Attack Combo, press (R1, R1, R1, R2) to perform. Deals high damage and frost, and launches enemies.

(Damage) - A Heavy Attack Finish at the end of the Light Attack Combo, press (R1, R1, R1, R2) to perform. Deals high damage and frost, and launches enemies. Whirlwind Throw (Protection) - Switch stances by pausing momentarily after any Leviathan Axe attack. Once in a new stance, press (R2, R2) to perform a ranged combo that launches enemies.

(Protection) - Switch stances by pausing momentarily after any Leviathan Axe attack. Once in a new stance, press (R2, R2) to perform a ranged combo that launches enemies. Pride of the Forst II (Damage) - Extend Pride of the Forst with additional slams by pressing (R2, R2).

God of War Ragnarok is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Players can jump right in and complete the conclusive chapter of the Norse Saga.

