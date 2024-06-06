The best Light characters in Solo Leveling Arise deal Light elemental damage to their enemies. Their damage output is incredibly strong, making them among the most adored units in the game. Since the game is new, there are only six Light-element characters released so far. While more will be added in the upcoming updates, the community is looking for different element characters to assemble their team.

This article looks at the best Light characters in Solo Leveling Arise to help you get ahead of the curve right from the start.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.

All the best Light characters in Solo leveling Arise, ranked

6) Jo Kyuhwan

Jo Kyunhwan is probably the least effective Light element character in the game (Image via Netmarble)

Jo Kyuhwan is a Light-element, Mage-class, SR-rarity unit with an impressive damage output. Jo Kyuhwan's attack and skills scale with the user's stats. While he can deal Burn damage, increasing his damage output a little to help him get a place in a beginner's team, it is not really worth investing in this character once you reach an intermediate stage.

Trending

5) Yoo Jinho

Yoo Jinho is available for free in the game (Image via Netmarble)

Yoo Jinho is probably among the most talked-about beginner SR-rarity characters in the game. As a Light-element unit, this character has amazing shield-breaking abilities, making him an incredible addition to any beginner's team.

Yoo Jinho can heal allies, provide amazing buffs, and even stun enemies, which ultimately helps the team. Besides, this character is also available for free in the title.

4) Kim Chul

Kim Chul is among the best Tanks in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Kim Chul is among the most reliable SR-rarity characters in Solo Leveling Arise. This SR-rarity Tank from the Light-elemental group has an impressive damage output, amazing shield building, and breaking ability.

Kim Chul, being a Tank, can increase the survivability of all allies in every SLA match. However, this unit also has a Break effect to break enemy shields and provides amazing buffs to allies, which is crucial in tight situations on the battlefield. This makes him among the best Light characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

He stuns enemies with his basic skill and uses a QTE skill to deal more damage. He also creates a zone for allies with his ultimate skill, helping them with a 30% damage reduction.

3) Min Byung-Gu

Min Byung-Gu is among the best Light characters in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

While this is a support character in a game where high-damage-dealing units often have the last laugh, Min Byung-Gu is among the best Light characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

Disguise is one of this Healer's best moves in SLA, as it provides his teammates with increased damage dealt, increased recovery rate, and critical damage and hit rate.

Furthermore, since Min Byung-Gu scales with maximum HP, it makes him easier to build, meaning you don't have to invest much to make him fit in an SLA team.

2) Baek Yoonho

Baek Yoonho is among the most sought-after SSR characters (Image via Netmarble)

Baek Yoonho is another top-tier Light-element champion in SLA. While his beast form, Silver Mane Baek Yoonho, is an SR-rarity Dark-element character in SLA, Baek Yoonho is much rarer and has considerably better stats.

This unit has a Break effect, making him among the best breakers of shields. He can deal up to 400% additional damage with his support and ultimate skills while decreasing the target's HP by 20%. Despite being a Tank, such damage output makes him a must-have in any SLA team.

1) Cha Hae-In

Cha Hae-In is probably the best damage dealer in the game (Image via Netmarble)

Cha Hae-In, the crit monster, has incredible damage-dealing abilities that earn her a place at the top of this list of best Light characters in Solo Leveling Arise.

Cha Hae-In is the nemesis of the self-healing monsters of SLA, as she can stop enemies from healing. Besides, she can also brand a target using her passive, increasing her critical damage and hit rate against them by 12%.

Cha Hae-In does not require a lot of investment. With such insane damage output, she is one of the best Light characters in Solo Leveling Arise and fits in any SLA team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback