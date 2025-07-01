Best Light Cones for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail 

Phainon is a 5-star Physical Destruction character released in Honkai Star Rail 3.4. He is a DPS unit who scales off ATK and CRIT stats, meaning that building him will be rather easy, as long as you equip him with the correct Light Cone and Relics. While Phainon has quite a few Light Cone options that can help maximize his overall damage potential, there are a select few choices that work the best on him.

Read on to find out Phainon's best Light Cone options in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail

1) Thus Burns the Dawn

Thus Burns the Dawn (Image via HoYoverse)

Phainon's signature 5-star Light Cone Thus Burns the Dawn is his best-in-slot Light Cone option. It is currently the only Destruction Light Cone in game that provides a SPD boost to the user. This Light Cone is tailored to Phainon's unique kit, automatically providing him with a 60% DMG increase. Additionally, he will also ignore 18% of the enemies' DEF while attacking them.

2) On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon (Image via HoYoverse)

On the Fall of an Aeon is a great free-to-play Light Cone option choice for Phainon. It can be bought from Herta's store using free in-game currency, meaning that it can easily be obtained by all players. This Light Cone provides an 8% ATK boost to the user whenever they attack an enemy. This ATK boost can stack up to a total of four times, meaning that Phainon can get up to 36% ATK increase from this Light Cone. Damage dealt by the user will also be increased after enemies are Weakness broken.

3) Something Irreplaceable

Something Irreplaceable (Image via HoYoverse)

Another 5-star Light Cone option that Phainon can make good use of is Clara's signature Light Cone Something Irreplaceable. This Light Cone provides a 24% ATK and DMG boost, and also has self-healing capabilities. In case you don't have any of the aforementiond 5-star Light Cones, Something Irreplaceable is a decent choice for Phainon.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail

1) A Trail of Bygone Blood

A Trail of Bygone Blood (Image via HoYoverse)

A Trail of Bygone Blood is a new 4-star Light Cone introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.4. This Light Cone not only provides the user with a 12% CRIT Rate boost, but their Skill DMG and Ultimate DMG is also increased by 24%. This is a good 4-star Light Cone option for DPS Phainon, who can take good advantage of all these stat boosts.

2) Nowhere to Run

Nowhere to Run (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nowhere to Run 4-star Light Cone grants a 24% ATK boost to the user, and also restores their HP by 12% whenever they defeat an enemy. Since Phainon is a DPS unit who can easily take out multiple waves of enemies, this Light Cone is also a good option for him. However, do note that the Nowhere to Run Light Cone is a Battle Pass reward, which means that it is not freely obtainable by all players.

3) A Secret Vow

A Secret Vow (Image via HoYoverse)

Another 4-star Light Cone that can be equipped on Phainon is A Secret Vow. This Light Cone increases the user's DMG by 20%, along with an additional 20% DMG boost when attacking enemies whose current HP is equal to or higher than the wearer. While this passive cannot always be fully utilized by Phainon, you can still equip this Light Cone on him in case you don't have any of his other better Light Cone options.

Best 3-star Light Cone for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail

1) Shattered Home

Shattered Home (Image via HoYoverse)

Shattered Home is the only 3-star Light Cone option for Phainon. With this Light Cone equipped, he can deal 20% extra DMG to enemies whose HP percentage is greater than 50%. While early-game players can temporarily equip this Light Cone on Phainon, it is recommended that you switch to a 4-star Light Cone as soon as you can.

