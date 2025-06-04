Honkai Star Rail Phainon kit, stats, eidolons, and traces leaked

HoYoverse has officially revealed Phainon via the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign, confirming his upcoming debut as a playable 5-star character. As such, players are curious about his combat capabilities. While the officials withheld information regarding his kit, credible third-party sources like HomDGCat have shared his possible abilities, stats, and other potential details.
This article further discusses Phainon’s kit, eidolons, and traces in Honkai Star Rail based on leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Phainon’s kit in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks
The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign revealed that Phainon will join the Physical element, treading on the Destruction Path. He boasts some impressive stats at max level, per the leaked data shared by HomDGCat:
- HP: 1475
- ATK: 543
- DEF: 727
- SPD: 94
Phainon’s ability leaks
- Basic ATK: Deals Physical DMG to an enemy.
- Skill: Generates two Coreflame points and deals Physical DMG to enemies in an AoE.
- Ultimate: Phainon transforms into Khaslana and captures the enemies within a territory, where he has eight extra turns with a fixed SPD. While the targets gain Physical weakness, allies are locked out of the domain, meaning they will not appear in the action order.
- Damage from his attacks within the territory will be distributed evenly across all enemies. The domain dissolves once the countdown ends.
- Talent: Phainon can cast his Ultimate after obtaining 12 Coreflames and can further hold up to three excess points. He also gains 30% CRIT DMG when an ally casts any ability on him.
- Technique: Phainon increases Max Technique Points by three while in a team. He also consumes two points to attack all enemies within a certain range. After entering battle, the ability deals damage to all opponents, regenerates energy for all allies, and provides two Scourges with a skill point.
Khaslana’s (his transformation) abilities
- Basic ATK: Generates two Scourge and deals Physical DMG to enemies in an AoE.
- Skill 1: Gains a stack of Soulscorch and Scourges based on the number of enemies present in the territory. Soulscorch state reduces incoming DMG and grants him the ability to launch a counter after the targets take their action.
- He also accumulates Soulrending Blaze stacks, which increase his Counter DMG multiplier.
- Skill 2: Dispels all debuffs and inflicts a massive Physical DMG on all enemies. For each Bruise point consumed, he deals four instances of damage to targets.
- Talent: The transformation generates four Bruise points while increasing his ATK and HP. Khaslana also becomes immune to Crowd Control debuffs and cannot be knocked down. He instead regenerates health and immediately launches the final hit.
Phainon’s eidolons and traces in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks
Phainon’s trace leaks
- Trace 1: Gains a Coreflame point at the start of the battle and three more once the transformation ends.
- Trace 2: Receiving healing or shields increases his damage. Any energy regeneration ability offered by teammates generates a Coreflame point.
- Trace 3: Phainon gains bonus ATK when entering battle or after ending the transformation.
Phainon’s eidolon leaks
- Eidolon 1: Phainon’s CRIT DMG increases after using his Ultimate. Defeating enemies further boosts Khaslana's extra turn's SPD. He will also gain an extra turn and can launch a final hit before ending the transformation, and the action value within the countdown will not reset at the beginning of the wave.
- Eidolon 2: Increases Khaslana's RES PEN and provides an extra turn after consuming four Scourge to activate the Enhanced Skill.
- Eidolon 4: When using Khaslana's Skill 1, additionally gains four stacks of Soulscorch.
- Eidolon 6: Removes the upper limit of the overflowing Coreflame points and generates six of them at the start of the battle. Khaslana's skill will additionally inflict True DMG.
