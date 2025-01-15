Best Light Cones for Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is officially playable with the release of version 3.0. As players have to progress through the Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past mission to unlock the new Path, they will also want to build the protagonist with proper equipment. They have access to limited Light Cones at the moment, but they are worth investing in to bolster the character’s combat potential.

This article discusses some of the best LCs for the Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer Light Cone guide

As of the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update, you get access to two new 4-star Light Cones from the Remembrance Path, with another one being released in the second half. Sweat Now, Cry Less, Victory In a Blink, and Geniuses' Greetings are equipped with passives that complement the new Trailblazer’s kit. Here are the details:

1) Victory In a Blink

Victory In a Blink (Image via HoYoverse)

Victory In a Blink is an ideal Light Cone to build the Remembrance Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail for a couple of reasons. For starters, the LC increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by a whopping 12% at base level. Additionally, all ally’s DMG is increased by 8% when the equipping character’s memosprite uses an ability.’

Since the Remembrance Trailblazers play out as a sub-DPS, they can use the crit value to increase their damage output. Their memosprite boasts some support capabilities, which is further boosted by the Light Cone’s passive. You can also purchase and upgrade the Victory In a Blink via the Light Cone Manifest store.

2) Geniuses' Greetings

Geniuses' Greetings (Image via HoYoverse)

Geniuses' Greetings is a gacha-exclusive LC that you can obtain via patch 3.0's second phase banner. The Light Cone offers 16% Attack to the wearer. Using the Ultimate ability increases the Basic ATK damage of the character and their memosprite by 20% for three turns.

Although Remembrance Trailblazers don't use their normal attack frequently, having the increased bonus multiplier will help them deal more damage.

3) Sweat Now, Cry Less

Sweat Now, Cry Less (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nameless Honor Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail are some of the strongest 4-star options for characters. Sweat Now, Cry Less, being tailored for Remembrance Trailblazer, provides 12% CRIT Rate to the wielder. Both the equipping character and their memosprite gain a 24% increased DMG when the special summon is active on the battlefield.

Since Remembrance Trailblazers can frequently manifest Mem, they should be able to effectively utilize the Light Cone’s passive.

Follow Sportskeeda's HSR hub for more information and updates.

