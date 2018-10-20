Best London XI based on FIFA 19 ratings

N Praneeth FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 307 // 20 Oct 2018, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There is a growing hype around FIFA ratings nowadays, with many football fans engaged in debates like never before.

The debate is usually around whether certain players deserve higher or lower ratings than what is given to them by the game.

We had looked at the best premier league team based on FIFA 19 ratings previously. Now let us take a look at the best team of players that can be formed by choosing players only from the London based clubs currently in the Premier League.

The London clubs currently in the Premier League and thus, whose players are eligible for selection are Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

With all due respect, the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham are unlikely to have a representation in this team. Whereas the bigger clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to dominate this line-up.

But let us find out how many of the players from each club actually make it to this ultimate team.

The formation with the highest average rating and the best chemistry amongst all formations is 4-2-4 with an average rating of 88.

Note: All clippings have been taken from www.futhead.com.

GK- Hugo Lloris

(Country: France, Club: Tottenham Hotspur, Rating: 88)

The 31-year old Frenchman has been a superb signing for Spurs since joining the club from Lyon back on deadline day of 2012. Lloris has made 259 appearances for the North London club and kept 92 clean-sheets during this period. His best attributes are his Reflexes (rated 92) followed by Diving (rated 88). Not surprisingly for a keeper, Lloris has a 1-star skill move and 1-star weak foot.

Having also captained his country to a World Cup title, he is the best keeper in London according to FIFA 19 and second overall in the Premier League to David De Gea.

Missing out:

Bernd Leno (Country: Germany, Club: Arsenal, Rating: 84) Kepa (Country: Spain, Club: Chelsea, Rating: 83)

1 / 12 NEXT