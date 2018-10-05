The Best Premier League XI based on FIFA 19 ratings

FIFA ratings are often a cause of debate among fans especially with the excitement and anticipation surrounding who is the better rated amongst Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Even players increasingly have started taking the ratings seriously, so EA decided to gauge on the general opinion and released this brilliant advertisement for their latest game FIFA 19.

In this post, let's take a look at the best team of players formed by choosing players only from the English Premier League clubs.

The formation with the highest average rating and the best chemistry amongst all formations is 4-3-3 with an average rating of 89.

GK. David de Gea

(Club: Manchester United, Rating: 91)

The Spaniard has come back strongly after a tricky first season in England and has established himself as one of the top keepers in the world.

The best goalkeeper in the game, De Gea's highest attribute according to EA for this season is Reflexes (rated 94).

