5 best locations in Free Fire Bermuda map for good loot 

Free Fire is a quick-paced Battle Royale title. The game is well known for its unique features and has different maps with various game modes. To play the game better, a player must be aware of all map locations. It is very easy to land in random spots and get easy kills in low tier matches. However, in high-ranking tier matches, this will surely lead the team towards elimination in the early stages of the game. This article will help players find the best loot locations on the Bermuda Map of Free Fire.

Also read: Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Top 5 locations to get good loot in Free Fire's Bermuda Map

1) Observatory

(Image via youtube)

Players will probably find good loot in the observatory. They even have a vending machine from where they can get supplies if they run out. Vehicles are spawned over the observatory for players to cut off easy rotations to the safe zone.

2) Pochinok

(Image via youtube)

Pochinok is another good location to find a high-tier loot and it is located at the bottom of the map. Even if there are opposing teams, players can fight them instead of worrying about escaping the danger zone. There is also a Vending Machine for supplies.

Also read: Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Garena Free Fire UID number, monthly income, Discord link, and more

3) Mill

Mill has the best loot (Image via youtube)

Perhaps the mill is one of the best locations to find good loot on Bermuda. It is the best site in terms of high-tier gear and weapons. The only drawback of the place is that a large number of players drop here and it is not an ideal place for passive players. Mill becomes a graveyard just a few minutes into the game. Players can also find a vending machine and can grab items of their choice by collecting gold coins.

4) Shipyard

(Image via youtube)

The shipyard has top tier gear and the best weapons to loot. It is situated on the north side of the map near the Water Front. However, since this is a small location, it will be a highly risky area for players. They need to be quick in the looting process. Players can find four cranes in the shipyard that are good for sniping and scouting.

5) Mars Electric

(Image via Free Fire)

This site contains a lot of quality loots and is situated on the south side of the map. Here players can find some powerful weapons like sniper rifles. The risk is less as it is a big place. However, the best part is that vehicles are also available here.

Also read: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, channel views, and more in June 2021

Edited by Gautham Balaji