The LW3-Tundra is one of the best Sniper Rifles in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It's a bolt action rifle that packs a lot of damage on top of some decent mobility. With a varying range in the distance for the Black Ops Cold War maps, the LW3-Tundra is a great overall pick.

What to build on the sniper is going to be somewhat subjective as everyone has their own play styles. But there are a few things that remain true when it comes to building a weapon. On Sniper Rifles specifically, adding attachments that help with recoil or stability is typically pointless when there is a bolt action. No matter how noticeable the recoil is, the sight will stabilize as the next shot is ready with the bolt, which means that recoil stats are a waste.

Beyond recoil stats, many other attachments become subjective. But there is a standard way to build the sniper to fit most situations.

Best LW3-Tundra loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

28.4" Extended Barrel

This is one of the first barrel attachments unlocked on the LW3. It isn't the longest or the shortest barrel. Rather, it provides some increased bullet velocity, which is always great on a Sniper Rifle. The barrel attachment will not add ads time to the weapon, which is a change from Modern Warfare. But further attachments would make up for the change regardless.

7 Round Magazines

5 shots are always harder to deal with in multiplayer for any Call of Duty game, and that goes for Black Ops Cold War as well. Having the extra 2 shots can be the difference in many situations between life and death. It may add some additional weight, but it is well worth the small penalty.

Quick Draw Handle

This is the bread and butter of a sniper class like this. Fast ads speed in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer is integral on any sniper class, and will make a weapon feel far more efficient. It's a good addition to have for both quickscopers and players who like to sit back and eliminate enemies.

Marshal Foregrip

Foregrips are attachments that never really made their way to Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare, but they are absolutely in Black Ops Cold War. The Marshal Foregrip will provide a bunch of further mobility enhancements across the board on the LW3.

Sprint Pad

The last attachment slot could really be used for several options, like a laser or a different sight. However, the sprint pad is a great base option and will provide more sprint to fire speed. It allows sniper players to keep up their speed while wielding a sniper in Black Ops Cold War.