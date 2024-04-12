Best Melee DPS heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition

In Gigantic Rampage Edition, melee DPS assassins play a crucial role. They require skillful play, timing, and strategic positioning to maximize their devastating impact. From devastating attacks to dazzling combat moves, these heroes are known as formidable fighters who reign supreme as the best melee DPS units in this title.

This article will talk about the best melee DPS heroes currently dominating the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Gigantic Rampage Edition: Best Melee DPS Heroes

1) Tripp

Tripp in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Tripp stands out as the quintessential melee assassin, excelling in swift, high-damage combos. Moreover, she can be very useful in the execution of tactics focused on stealth. This unit's abilities allow her to execute seven-hit strikes with lightning speed, and her Plasma Blades not only inflict direct damage but also apply a bleeding effect on her foes, crippling them over time.

Her Electric Slide is a game changer, providing mobility and crowd control by knocking enemies upward. And her Flash Dance offers stealth, which makes her an elusive target.

Her ultimate, the Bladestorm, can wreak havoc. It sees her perform a flurry of attacks that stun and interrupt enemies. If the Bladestorm misses, it returns her to safety. However, players must manage her carefully, as her glass-cannon nature leaves her vulnerable if caught.

2) Ramsay

Ramsay in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Ramsay offers a blend of aggression and mobility, making him a formidable and nimble melee DPS. His basic attacks cause bleeding, and his Rush ability lets him dodge attacks and reposition swiftly. These attacks are good offense and defense, respectively. His Flurry attack slows him down but deals significant damage in prolonged fights.

Ramsay's Juju Fruit adds a toxin to his blade, introducing a poison effect that whittles down opponents’ health stealthily. His ultimate, Fruit Punch, is particularly effective in team fights, reducing enemy vision and poisoning them while providing stealth to help him escape or reposition.

3) Tyto the Swift

Tyto the Swift in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Tyto’s design revolves around mobility and rapid hit-and-run attacks, making him perfect for guerrilla warfare tactics. His Talon move is fast and relentless, while his Swoop ability allows him to leap into combat or retreat with ease. Blade Dance boosts his movement speed dramatically, enabling him to dodge and weave through the battlefield.

His Fang attack deals armor-ignoring damage and causes bleeding, perfect for finishing off any enemy. Tyto’s ultimate, Blur, is a powerful tool for penetrating enemy lines and inflicting widespread bleed damage.

4) Wu

Wu in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Wu’s combat style mixes high damage output with impressive combo potential. His Rain of Blows not only damages but also buffs subsequent hits. Splash Kick serves as both an attack and a mobility skill, allowing him to control his placement in the fight actively. Crashing Waves provides dash that can disrupt enemy formations followed by a damage-dealing wave attack.

His Tonguelash pulls enemies into melee range, lowering the distance between them and Wu as well as setting them up for follow-up attacks from allies. Wu’s ultimate, Typhoon’s Fury, is a robust line attack that buffs his armor and damage, making him a terror in narrow corridors.

5) Kajir

Kajir in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Kajir, the assassin, specializes in single-target eliminations. His Slice attack is rapid and deadly while his Unseen Blade is his standout skill and allows him to teleport directly to his target. This is ideal for catching fleeing enemies. Deep Cut allows you to execute a brief lunge attack. The longer you charge this move, the greater the lunge distance and inflicted damage.

Camouflage lets you enter stealth mode and generate a decoy in your position. However, it disables your sprint capabilities. It's also worth noting that if you receive 200 damage, stealth is disrupted and camouflage ends.

His ultimate move, Predator, is a reconnaissance tool that reveals nearby enemies and boosts his damage and speed, making him a lethal hunter on the battlefield.

Each of these melee DPS heroes brings unique strengths to the table in Gigantic Rampage Edition. Remember, the key to maximizing these heroes' output lies not just in using their abilities, but also in understanding their strategic utility and other roles.

The Gigantic Rampage Edition, priced at only $19.99, provides excellent value for both new players and seasoned fans of the original game.