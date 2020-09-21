Best names for Detective Panda in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the best free-to-play battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game offers a variety of pets, with each having a unique ability that you can use during a match. Hence, these in-game 'companions' have become an integral part of Free Fire.

Detective Panda is one of the many pets available in the game, with a unique ability called Panda's Blessing. It restores 4 HP for every kill, and this skill gets upgraded at every level. At level five, players get 7 HP upon killing an enemy.

If you're a regular Free Fire player, then you might have noticed that it allows you to name your pets. If you're looking for adorable and cute names for Detective Panda, here is a list for the same.

๖ۣۜƤeτNคme

「ƤetNᴀme」

PetNameMeraKhola

McDreamyPetName

PecreCreepy

BŁΛCKŠTØŔM

฿ŁȺℂ🅺ⲘȺℂĐØĐ

彡pHØeNîx

Hitm@n

Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ

𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖈𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖊𝖗✿︵✿ ™

ʀɪηTearneyՈ γ

Walking Pegasus

# D @ vid

JackSeptiPie

© shinichi ©

BulletKing

Fairyy

FakeBlossom

♔Muyn︵

ღSniping_is_Fun

✿ČàTɧối❼❷

MʌʀɩoIsBɘttɘʀ✵

↬тяυиg99EAGLERON

# 24 # _Any_

# 6 #Daredevil

~ bbé ~.

~ Idiot

~PHØËÑÎX

༺Pet of panda༻

HITMAN☠︎

ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx

ｓｕｎｆｌｏｗｅｒ

ᴹᴿメSunflowerz

༒☬Ðєαтн☬༒

◥꧁☠︎falcon☠︎꧂◤

꧁ᶜ͢ᴿ͢ᴬ͢ᶻ͢ᵞ꧂

(¬_¬)ﾉBrendy

ᕕ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一killer

♥‿♥Roxy

Do keep in mind that you can change the names as you like. If you are not satisfied with these results and want to explore more names for your pets, you can visit this website (https://nickfinder.com) and customize it with symbols, emojis and more.

About Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is a battle royale game that was released in 2017. It is a free-to-play title developed and published by Garena.

The game is very much a traditional battle royale game where a number of people parachute onto a remote location and look for weapons and equipment.

