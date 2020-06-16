Best names for Falcon pet in Free Fire

Recently, a new pet, Falco, was introduced into Free Fire as part of an event.

We bring to you a list of the best names which you can use for your 'Falco pet'.

For those not in the know: Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game for mobile phones, available for Android and iOS devices. However, you can also play it on the PC, using emulators.

Free Fire is a fan-favourite game, and it is played by professional players from all across the world. It became the most downloaded mobile game of 2019, and also received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' by Google Play Store in the same year.

The developers often add new content to the game, such as cosmetics, in-game events, pets and much more. Recently, the 'Beach Party' brought two new dresses into the game, and the first flying pet — Falco — was introduced in Free Fire as well. The creature's passive ability allows players to land faster as compared to other players.

These pets are a marvellous additions to the game, and provide company to players while they are running and fighting around the map. Pets also provide passive benefits to users, as these buffs are negligible yet noticeable.

Free Fire pets

Falco and its 'Hellfire' skin were available for absolutely free in the Beach Party event. Thus, many players got their hands on Falco as their first pet. However, you might be confused about what to name your pet. On that note, here is our list of names for your pet:

List of names for Falco Pet in Free Fire:

Mr. Beaks

Lemon

Betty Blue

Coco

Pretty Boy

Birdy

Jelly Bean

Puff Daddy

Booby

Kiwi

Rainbow

Chatterbox

Mr. Giggles

Screech

Chirp

Nimbus

Shivers

Clicker

Pappagallo

Sky

Claw

Peewee

Sparky

Ruffles

Squawk

Feathers

Polly

Swoops

Gustavo

Porkie

Whistler

These are some names you might keep for your Falco pet in Free Fire. However, do not worry if you want more variety in the names, just visit Nickfinder.com to get customised pet your name.

