Here's why you are unable to claim Falcon pet in Free Fire

Some players are not able to redeem the new flying pet and its skin in Free Fire.

Let's find out the reason why some players are having an error with the new 'Falco Pet.'

Image Credit: Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena. The core objective of each match in this game is simple. You jump from an airplane, land on the island, look for weapons and further eliminate your enemies to win the game.

Free Fire became the most downloaded mobile game of 2019 and received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' by Google Play Store in the same year as well. The developers frequently add new content into the game to keep it fresh for gamers.

Recently, Garena Free Fire introduced a new 'Beach Party' event into the game. This event provides many in-game free rewards for the players including the first flying pet in the game, 'Falco' and its skin 'Hellfire Falco'.

Image Credit: Garena India

This flying pet has a passive ability as well which increases the landing speed of all your teammates. This will help the players to get a headstart in the match and land faster than other players.

Unable to claim the Falco pet in Free Fire?

Image Credit: Yuvraj Gamer

However, some players have not been able to claim the flying pet today. Many players reported the error prompt that says 'This event is only open to specific devices' in their games. Many gamers are disappointed for not being able to get the first flying pet in the game.

This event can be a device-specific event. In that case, we don't know the devices that have access to the event. The developers may soon issue an official announcement regarding the same issue that the players are facing. It may just be a glitch, or an actual device-specific event.

