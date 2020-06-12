How to get zombie samurai skin in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has made the zombie samurai skin available in-game from 12th to 18th June.

We tell you of a simple and easy method to get the zombie samurai skin in Free Fire.

Free Fire is a popular free-to-play battle royale video game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena in 2017.

Since its arrival, it has been a fan favorite and became the most downloaded mobile game in 2019 while also receiving the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' from Google Play Store.

Just like other battle royale games, the core objective of Free Fire is simple. You drop into an island with 49 other players, look for weapons and eliminate others to become the last man standing.

Free Fire frequently adds new cosmetic and gameplay content to the game to keep it fresh for the players. This time, they have renewed the old Zombie Samurai skin bundle . In this article, we will discuss the best way to get the skin in Free Fire.

Best way to get Zombie Samurai skin in Free Fire

In-Game Zombie Samurai

You can buy the basic or premium packs and, if you are lucky, you get the skin. However, we do not recommend this step as it is very unreliable. But there is a simpler method to get the skin without much investment.

Firstly, do not open the basic packs as they contain temporary cosmetics only. Instead of that, buy the Lucky Gem. It will show you the chances of getting the skin in a certain pack with the help of upward red arrows.

Three upward arrows mean there is a high chance of opening the pack and getting the skin. Repeat this process, until you come across a high possibility and then open the premium pack.

By using this method, you will the Zombie samurai skin bundle easily without investing too many diamonds.

