Best New State Mobile sensitivity settings in August 2022

New State Mobile suddenly became a priority for many Indian users after the BGMI ban. Both games are also similar in gameplay, but New State Mobile offers an upgrade compared to BGMI in terms of graphics, controls, and customization.

Sensitivity settings are one of the primary features that new users should optimize. The manual optimizations will allow them to adapt to new controls facilitating swiping and sliding for score easy kills after switching from Battlegrounds Mobile India to New State Mobile.

Ideal New State Mobile sensitivity customizations for getting more kills (August 2022)

Gamers should open the training mode while adjusting the sensitivity settings in the game. This will allow them to understand different functions as well as the effects of specific settings on the actions of the in-game character.

Moreover, users can spend some time in training mode after adjusting the settings to get used to them. Here are the ideal sensitivity adjustments for Krafton's New State Mobile that users can employ this month:

Free Perspective Sensitivity

Free Perspective Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

TPP Camera

General: 135 - 145

Driver: 115 - 125

FPP Camera

General: 105 - 115

Driver: 65 - 75

Parachute

General: 115 - 125

Camera & Scope Sensitivity

Camera & Scope Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

TPP Camera

General: 130 - 140

Fire: 110 - 120

FPP Camera

General: 105 - 115

Fire: 110 - 120

TPP Shoulder Camera

General: 120 - 130

Fire: 95 - 105

FPP Shoulder Camera

General: 105-115

Fire: 95 - 105

Iron Sights

General: 115 - 125

Fire: 100 - 110

Red Dot, Viper

General: 120 - 130

Fire: 100 - 110

2x Scope Sensitivity

General: 90 - 100

Fire: 80 - 90

3x Scope Sensitivity

General: 75 - 85

Fire: 80 - 90

4x Scope Sensitivity

General: 65 - 75

Fire: 65 - 75

6x Scope Sensitivity

General: 55 - 65

Fire: 65 - 75

8x Scope Sensitivity

General: 45 - 55

Fire: 55 - 65

10x Scope Sensitivity

General: 40 - 50

Fire: 55 - 65

Gyroscope Sensitivity

Gyroscope Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

TPP Camera

General: 225 - 235

Fire: 140 - 150

FPP Camera

General: 200 - 210

Fire: 140 - 150

TPP Shoulder Camera

General: 180 - 190

Fire: 125 - 135

FPP Shoulder Camera

General: 165-175

Fire: 125 - 135

Iron Sights

General: 150 - 160

Fire: 115 - 125

Red Dot, Viper

General: 140 - 150

Fire: 115 - 125

2x Scope Sensitivity

General: 115 - 125

Fire: 95 - 105

3x Scope Sensitivity

General: 115 - 125

Fire: 95 - 105

4x Scope Sensitivity

General: 75 - 85

Fire: 65 - 75

6x Scope Sensitivity

General: 55 - 65

Fire: 65 - 75

8x Scope Sensitivity

General: 45 - 55

Fire: 45 - 55

10x Scope Sensitivity

General: 25 - 35

Fire: 45 - 55

Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier

Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier (Image via Krafton)

Scale of Camera & Scope Vertical Sensitivity

Sensitivity: 115 - 125

Gyroscope Vertical Sensitivity

Sensitivity: 75 - 85

Players will need to make all the adjustments in the New State Mobile's sensitivity tab of the settings menu.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer only.

