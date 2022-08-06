Best New State Mobile sensitivity settings in August 2022

New State Mobile suddenly became a priority for many Indian users after the BGMI ban. Both games are also similar in gameplay, but New State Mobile offers an upgrade compared to BGMI in terms of graphics, controls, and customization.
Sensitivity settings are one of the primary features that new users should optimize. The manual optimizations will allow them to adapt to new controls facilitating swiping and sliding for score easy kills after switching from Battlegrounds Mobile India to New State Mobile.
Ideal New State Mobile sensitivity customizations for getting more kills (August 2022)
Gamers should open the training mode while adjusting the sensitivity settings in the game. This will allow them to understand different functions as well as the effects of specific settings on the actions of the in-game character.
Moreover, users can spend some time in training mode after adjusting the settings to get used to them. Here are the ideal sensitivity adjustments for Krafton's New State Mobile that users can employ this month:
Free Perspective Sensitivity
TPP Camera
- General: 135 - 145
- Driver: 115 - 125
FPP Camera
- General: 105 - 115
- Driver: 65 - 75
Parachute
- General: 115 - 125
Camera & Scope Sensitivity
TPP Camera
- General: 130 - 140
- Fire: 110 - 120
FPP Camera
- General: 105 - 115
- Fire: 110 - 120
TPP Shoulder Camera
- General: 120 - 130
- Fire: 95 - 105
FPP Shoulder Camera
- General: 105-115
- Fire: 95 - 105
Iron Sights
- General: 115 - 125
- Fire: 100 - 110
Red Dot, Viper
- General: 120 - 130
- Fire: 100 - 110
2x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 90 - 100
- Fire: 80 - 90
3x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 75 - 85
- Fire: 80 - 90
4x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 65 - 75
- Fire: 65 - 75
6x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 55 - 65
- Fire: 65 - 75
8x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 45 - 55
- Fire: 55 - 65
10x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 40 - 50
- Fire: 55 - 65
Gyroscope Sensitivity
TPP Camera
- General: 225 - 235
- Fire: 140 - 150
FPP Camera
- General: 200 - 210
- Fire: 140 - 150
TPP Shoulder Camera
- General: 180 - 190
- Fire: 125 - 135
FPP Shoulder Camera
- General: 165-175
- Fire: 125 - 135
Iron Sights
- General: 150 - 160
- Fire: 115 - 125
Red Dot, Viper
- General: 140 - 150
- Fire: 115 - 125
2x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 115 - 125
- Fire: 95 - 105
3x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 115 - 125
- Fire: 95 - 105
4x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 75 - 85
- Fire: 65 - 75
6x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 55 - 65
- Fire: 65 - 75
8x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 45 - 55
- Fire: 45 - 55
10x Scope Sensitivity
- General: 25 - 35
- Fire: 45 - 55
Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier
Scale of Camera & Scope Vertical Sensitivity
- Sensitivity: 115 - 125
Gyroscope Vertical Sensitivity
- Sensitivity: 75 - 85
Players will need to make all the adjustments in the New State Mobile's sensitivity tab of the settings menu.
Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer only.