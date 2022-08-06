Create
Best New State Mobile sensitivity settings in August 2022

What should be the ideal sensitivity in New State Mobile in August 2022? (Image via Krafton)
Ashim
Ashim
ANALYST
Modified Aug 06, 2022 08:59 AM IST

New State Mobile suddenly became a priority for many Indian users after the BGMI ban. Both games are also similar in gameplay, but New State Mobile offers an upgrade compared to BGMI in terms of graphics, controls, and customization.

Sensitivity settings are one of the primary features that new users should optimize. The manual optimizations will allow them to adapt to new controls facilitating swiping and sliding for score easy kills after switching from Battlegrounds Mobile India to New State Mobile.

Ideal New State Mobile sensitivity customizations for getting more kills (August 2022)

Gamers should open the training mode while adjusting the sensitivity settings in the game. This will allow them to understand different functions as well as the effects of specific settings on the actions of the in-game character.

Moreover, users can spend some time in training mode after adjusting the settings to get used to them. Here are the ideal sensitivity adjustments for Krafton's New State Mobile that users can employ this month:

Free Perspective Sensitivity

Free Perspective Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)
TPP Camera

  • General: 135 - 145
  • Driver: 115 - 125

FPP Camera

  • General: 105 - 115
  • Driver: 65 - 75

Parachute

  • General: 115 - 125

Camera & Scope Sensitivity

Camera &amp; Scope Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)
TPP Camera

  • General: 130 - 140
  • Fire: 110 - 120

FPP Camera

  • General: 105 - 115
  • Fire: 110 - 120

TPP Shoulder Camera

  • General: 120 - 130
  • Fire: 95 - 105

FPP Shoulder Camera

  • General: 105-115
  • Fire: 95 - 105

Iron Sights

  • General: 115 - 125
  • Fire: 100 - 110

Red Dot, Viper

  • General: 120 - 130
  • Fire: 100 - 110

2x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 90 - 100
  • Fire: 80 - 90

3x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 75 - 85
  • Fire: 80 - 90

4x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 65 - 75
  • Fire: 65 - 75

6x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 55 - 65
  • Fire: 65 - 75

8x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 45 - 55
  • Fire: 55 - 65

10x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 40 - 50
  • Fire: 55 - 65

Gyroscope Sensitivity

Gyroscope Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)
TPP Camera

  • General: 225 - 235
  • Fire: 140 - 150

FPP Camera

  • General: 200 - 210
  • Fire: 140 - 150

TPP Shoulder Camera

  • General: 180 - 190
  • Fire: 125 - 135

FPP Shoulder Camera

  • General: 165-175
  • Fire: 125 - 135

Iron Sights

  • General: 150 - 160
  • Fire: 115 - 125

Red Dot, Viper

  • General: 140 - 150
  • Fire: 115 - 125

2x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 115 - 125
  • Fire: 95 - 105

3x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 115 - 125
  • Fire: 95 - 105

4x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 75 - 85
  • Fire: 65 - 75

6x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 55 - 65
  • Fire: 65 - 75

8x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 45 - 55
  • Fire: 45 - 55

10x Scope Sensitivity

  • General: 25 - 35
  • Fire: 45 - 55

Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier

Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier (Image via Krafton)
Scale of Camera & Scope Vertical Sensitivity

  • Sensitivity: 115 - 125

Gyroscope Vertical Sensitivity

  • Sensitivity: 75 - 85

Players will need to make all the adjustments in the New State Mobile's sensitivity tab of the settings menu.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer only.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

