Is BGMI banned in India? Everything you must know

BGMI has been banned in India, making it the latest addition to the list of restricted mobile games in India. The popular battle royale game suddenly disappeared from the Google Play Store on 28 July, and the ban rumors started picking up.

iOS users also reported the game's removal from the Apple App Store soon after.

Reportedly, the Government of India banned the country-specific PUBG Mobile variant based on allegations of collecting and sharing sensitive data to their servers in China. The Indian government has implemented the ban under Section 69(A) of the IT act, coincidently behind the prohibition of Free Fire.

BGMI: GOI banned popular mobile game for security reasons related to user data

It has already been mentioned that the Indian PUBG Mobile version has been banned for security reasons. However, the suspension timeline on Battlegrounds Mobile India starts from March 2022, when an NGO named Prahar wrote a letter to the Indian government asking for restrictions on the Krafton-backed BR game.

However, the government didn't take immediate action, and everything seemed smoother for BGMI until 28 July. The title was removed from the application stores (Android and iOS/iPadOS) on the orders of the Government of India.

The following response from Google then cleared the air around the ban rumors:

"On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India."

Aditya Kalra @adityakalra On @Reuters - a source says BGMI game of Krafton banned under section 69A of IT law, often used to ban Chinese apps due to national security concerns. Krafton shares fell 9 pct in morning trade in South Korea On @Reuters - a source says BGMI game of Krafton banned under section 69A of IT law, often used to ban Chinese apps due to national security concerns. Krafton shares fell 9 pct in morning trade in South Korea https://t.co/IaF727FFaV

However, Krafton's official statement on the matter signifies an uncertainty around the status and future of the game in India. Here's what it says about the game's removal from India-specific application stores:

"We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play and App stores and will let you know once we get specific information."

Despite the ban, Battlegrounds Mobile India is working in India, and users can play their desired games. However, in-game purchases have been restricted, and they cannot buy or spend UC.

Unverified news regarding the potential meeting between the representatives of Krafton and the Government of India was making rounds online. However, no report regarding a meeting was publicized on 29 July.

Considering the case of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and several other banned applications, the restriction on BGMI is unlikely to be lifted anytime soon. The ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India might be the end of the line for the game, as chances of revocation are bleak.

Users can try Call of Duty Mobile post the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Activision)

Therefore, BGMI gamers can start looking for alternatives to their favorite game and explore the best options in the Play Store/App Store. Here are some suggestions that ex-Battlegrounds Mobile India users can try:

New State Mobile Free Fire MAX Apex Legends Mobile Call of Duty Mobile Farlight 84

Each game differs in features, visual quality, graphics design, size, etc., but the core BR gameplay is one of the main highlights of all titles.

