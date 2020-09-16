Best Origin 12 loadout in COD: Warzone

Shotguns in COD: Warzone can fill a lot of niche spots that can get players out of a bad situation. Each shotgun offers its own strength. The 725 is great at close quarters and single-target burst damage while the R9-0 with dragon's breath rounds destroys just about anyone.

The Origin 12 is in a weird spot where it isn't bad but it definitely isn't the go-to shotgun in COD: Warzone either. However, with some loadout tweaks, it's strengths can be enhanced for any loadout.

COD: Warzone - The best Origin 12 loadout

What the Origin 12 best, it does to the maximum capability in COD: Warzone. The Origin 12 is the only completely semi-automatic shotgun to choose from the others. The other shotguns can't get more than 2 successive shots with at least a quick pump action before shooting again.

The Origin 12, on the other hand, can unleash a continuous stream of shotgun blasts without any delay. It's perfect for wiping out a squad in close quarters.

With the drum magazine equipped in COD: Warzone, the Origin 12 gets 25 shots of unending burst damage. If a team runs into the player with the Origin 12 in a hallway, the Origin is likely winning that fight.

Range is certainly not the friend of the Origin 12 and is the trade-off, along with damage, for a barrage of shells. That means the trigger semi-auto spam is essentially what needs to be enhanced in order to harness the full power of the Origin 12 in COD: Warzone. Here are the attachments that are needed:

Forge TAC wide-shot

Stippled grip tape

Merc Foregrip

25 round drum mag

no stock

The idea behind this loadout is to offer the fastest sprint-to-fire speed possible. Along with that is taking advantage of the semi-auto function and the squad wiping potential.

Unlike other shotguns where a choke and tighter pellet spread is desired, a wider shot is going to benefit the Origin 12 in what it does best. There is no point in building an Origin 12 in Warzone that complements range. If range and damage are desired, go for an R9-0 instead.

At range, the Origin has a massive pellet spread with low damage and takes too much time and resources to take out an opponent. However, with the close-range loadout, squads will melt.