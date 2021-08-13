Best PC graphics settings for Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is in the open beta phase before release, and plenty of PC players have flocked over to try out the game for themselves. Unlike consoles, each PC is different and can require a separate set of specs. However, there's always a great starting point to work from when choosing PC graphical settings.

Before choosing the right set of graphics settings, players should make sure their system runs well enough for Back 4 Blood. Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind Back 4 Blood, has already made sure to post the recommended PC specifications and requirements to give players an idea.

Back 4 Blood PC recommended settings:

CPU - Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

- Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X GPU - GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590

- GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590 RAM - 12GB

- 12GB STORAGE - 25GB SSD

- 25GB SSD OS - WINDOWS 10 64-bit

- WINDOWS 10 64-bit DX - DIRECTX 11

These settings are provided on the Back 4 Blood website and are specifically chosen for the open beta. They could change in the future when the game is officially released in full, but it's a good starting point for now. With the recommended specs checked out, graphical settings can be chosen.

Which graphical settings should PC players choose in Back 4 Blood?

Graphical settings are different than the recommended specs, and they alter the settings of Back 4 Blood itself. These settings can be changed to match individual system requirements or the graphics preferences of players.

Back 4 Blood PC graphics settings:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen Resolution: Native

Native Anti Aliasing: TAA

TAA Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Motion Blur: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Adaptive FX Quality: On

On Field of View: 100 (Wider FOV tends to be better regardless of the FPS)

100 (Wider FOV tends to be better regardless of the FPS) VSync: On (turn off to save performance if screen tear isn't an issue)

On (turn off to save performance if screen tear isn't an issue) Limit FPS: Off (cap the FPS if there are hitches in the gameplay)

Off (cap the FPS if there are hitches in the gameplay) Quality: High (medium works nearly as well)

High (medium works nearly as well) Post Processing Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium (set to low if their are performance issues)

Medium (set to low if their are performance issues) Foliage Quality: High

High HDR: Off

Off Brightness: 50 (player displays may vary)

50 (player displays may vary) Contrast – 0

– 0 Saturation – 50

– 50 Graphics API – DirectX 12 (unless there are crashes)

– DirectX 12 (unless there are crashes) Sharpening – FidelityFX

– FidelityFX Resolution Scale – 100

As mentioned, the PC set up for many Back 4 Blood players will tend to vary. So while this list of settings may be a great starting point, make sure to test each one out to confirm that the settings are perfect.

