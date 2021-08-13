Best PC graphics settings for Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is in the open beta phase before release, and plenty of PC players have flocked over to try out the game for themselves. Unlike consoles, each PC is different and can require a separate set of specs. However, there's always a great starting point to work from when choosing PC graphical settings.
Before choosing the right set of graphics settings, players should make sure their system runs well enough for Back 4 Blood. Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind Back 4 Blood, has already made sure to post the recommended PC specifications and requirements to give players an idea.
Back 4 Blood PC recommended settings:
- CPU - Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- GPU - GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590
- RAM - 12GB
- STORAGE - 25GB SSD
- OS - WINDOWS 10 64-bit
- DX - DIRECTX 11
These settings are provided on the Back 4 Blood website and are specifically chosen for the open beta. They could change in the future when the game is officially released in full, but it's a good starting point for now. With the recommended specs checked out, graphical settings can be chosen.
Which graphical settings should PC players choose in Back 4 Blood?
Graphical settings are different than the recommended specs, and they alter the settings of Back 4 Blood itself. These settings can be changed to match individual system requirements or the graphics preferences of players.
Back 4 Blood PC graphics settings:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Screen Resolution: Native
- Anti Aliasing: TAA
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- Motion Blur: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Adaptive FX Quality: On
- Field of View: 100 (Wider FOV tends to be better regardless of the FPS)
- VSync: On (turn off to save performance if screen tear isn't an issue)
- Limit FPS: Off (cap the FPS if there are hitches in the gameplay)
- Quality: High (medium works nearly as well)
- Post Processing Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium (set to low if their are performance issues)
- Foliage Quality: High
- HDR: Off
- Brightness: 50 (player displays may vary)
- Contrast – 0
- Saturation – 50
- Graphics API – DirectX 12 (unless there are crashes)
- Sharpening – FidelityFX
- Resolution Scale – 100
As mentioned, the PC set up for many Back 4 Blood players will tend to vary. So while this list of settings may be a great starting point, make sure to test each one out to confirm that the settings are perfect.
