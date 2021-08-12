When is the Back 4 Blood full release date?

Back 4 Blood will be available to play as a beta for almost a week longer, but that will come to an end soon. Players will then have to wait for the full release to play the game again. Fortunately, the release date isn't too far away.

The official release date for Back 4 Blood is October 12, 2021, which is only two months away. Considering that the beta has been going well, it seems like Turtle Rock Studios is on track to release the game in October. Unless the studio says anything different after the beta finishes, fans and players shouldn't have much to worry about.

Until then, the beta will go live for anyone who is interested. The open beta itself starts on August 12, and it will come to a close on August 16 at 3 PM EST.

It's not a lot of time, but considering there is only one Act in the game for the beta, four days seems like plenty of time to get a feel of the game.

Back 4 Blood details before the game's full release

Players may be wondering what the Back 4 Blood beta has to offer as it opens up for players on all platforms. Of course, all of the features of the game aren't yet available, but players can still check out its core elements.

So far, players are allowed to play the first Act of Back 4 Blood, which has two chapters. There are four levels within each of those chapters.

The open beta is also crossplay, so players don't need to worry about which platform they are on to get into the zombie action.

Online co-op is currently the only way to play Back 4 Blood until its release. Even when the full release date arrives in October, features like split-screen will still be in development and will be released at a later date.

While split-screen isn't available in the beta at all, the option for solo campaigns can be found in a grayed-out menu. That means it can't be played in the beta, but players can expect to have some sort of solo play when Back 4 Blood officially releases.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh