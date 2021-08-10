Back 4 Blood: The first impression is promising yet not as much as Left 4 Dead

Back 4 Blood, the multiplayer first-person cooperative zombie shooter, coming from the same developers as of Left 4 Dead, had its Open Beta release on August 5, 2021. Turtle Rock Studios provided a glimpse at its new title, which more than captured fans' interest.

The game was officially announced on December 10, 2020, at The Game Awards 2020. Now finally, after a long wait, it will be soon launching on October 12, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

However, fans have already got a glimpse of the game after its beta release.

Been itching to slay again? Fort Hope is opening the front gates for Open Beta, August 5-9 & 12-16! Pre-order to join during Early Access. #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/RO9lEbIPcJ — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) July 28, 2021

The players can get ready to experience a thrilling adventure in the game, kill the zombies, and get covered with blood till they reach the safe room. The title belongs to the same concept as Turtle Rock Studios’ 2008 survival horror game. Yet, comparing them would bring up a huge difference starting from the graphics and gameplay mechanism to the Card system.

Back 4 Blood: First Impression

Turtle Rock Studios has brought well-detailed graphics to Back 4 Blood, with lots of blood, changes in weather and more. This enhances the gameplay, making it more thrilling in a dark environment.

Moreover, the VFX animation and the sounds, especially while firing is what Turtle Rock Studios are good at. This holds true considering their previous works like Left 4 Dead, Evolve,Counter-Strike: Condition Zero and Counter-Strike: Source.

Back 4 Blood keeps the players engaged until the end with some random challenges and constant zombie attacks. However, a lot of teamwork is required to take down the Special Ridden.

The Card System in Back 4 Blood (Screengrab from Back 4 Blood's Beta)

The card system is what sets Back 4 Blood differently, putting players with both perks and challenges. It provides a unique experience by building a deck with active cards, to adjust a player's damage, health and strength.

In return, the AI Game Director chooses cards to customize the Ridden, weather and more. Although the players might face certain difficulties to understand the card system in Back 4 Blood, it gets understandable after a while.

Nevertheless the card system and the AI game director is what makes the game replayable and interesting. By constantly changing situations, the game offers a new experience for the players.

Moreover, the Crows will bring up a wave of zombies, when triggered. This will make the game more difficult and chaotic.

Encountering the Common Riddens are easy in Back 4 Blood (Screengrab from Back 4 Blood's Beta)

However, players may face a lot of shortages in ammo and health during looting. So it's going to make Back 4 Blood more challenging to finish off if one doesn't get the perfect loot. Another point of concern is the variation in the weapons’ strength.

The developers have brought a large variety of guns, but one bullet from any of those is enough to take down common Riddens. A shot gun, a pistol or a melee is enough to encounter them, until a Special Ridden arrives at the game.

Versus mode in Back 4 Blood (Screengrab from Back 4 Blood's Beta)

One facet that Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead have in common is the Versus mode, where the players get turns to play Ridden and Cleaners alternatively.

In Back 4 Blood, the Ridden rounds are easier to last longer with great coordination, but the difficulty level rises in the Cleaners round, due to the restricted map areas. The spaces get tighter and chaotic, making it difficult to escape.

Visibilty range in Back 4 Blood (Screengrab from Back 4 Blood's Beta)

Another factor that could have made the game more thrilling is reducing the visibility range. The fog and dark atmosphere in Back 4 Blood doesn’t cut off much visibility. However, in Left 4 Dead it’s hard to predict the movement of the zombies from a long distance.

Nevertheless, both the games give an overall different experience at the end of the day. Back 4 Blood will give an engaging and thrilling ride to the players, but it might not meet the expectations of the Left 4 Dead faithful.

Having said that, fans can wait for a couple of months for the game to get released before truly cultivating their opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul