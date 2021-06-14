Back 4 Blood trailer revealed at Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Back 4 Blood’s new extended trailer was revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event on E3 2021 Day 2.

It is a PvP online game that can allow up to eight players. Back 4 Blood can be played with a team of four players or solo with up to three AI teammates. Back 4 Blood has similar features to that of games from the Left 4 Dead franchise.

Covered in blood is considered a badge of honor these days. It’s an apocalypse thing. #Back4Blood #E32021 pic.twitter.com/1g8GvaKML3 — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) June 13, 2021

The upcoming multiplayer, first-person cooperative zombie shooter will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms on October 12th, 2021. The game comes from the developers of Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as its publisher. Back 4 Blood has the same developers as the Left 4 Dead franchise.

The thrilling co-op shooter game was announced on December 10th, 2020, at The Game Awards 2020, after Turtle Rock Studios left Valve a decade ago.

Everything about Back 4 Blood revealed so far

Back 4 Blood takes the players into a post-apocalyptic world. The game takes place as an outbreak from a newly discovered parasite of alien origin has invaded the world. As the majority of the population is infected and has turned into the “Ridden,” a veteran squad of “Cleaners” comes together to fight the zombies. The squad includes Walker, Holly, Hoffman, Evangelo, Karlee, Doc, Jim, and Mom. They have to resume the Riddens from the zombies and save the world.

Together we'll take out every last Ridden! https://t.co/CBe5G8ivLT — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) June 13, 2021

Fans have been waiting to see Turtle Rock Studios return with Back 4 Blood. In context to this, previously in December 2020, Chris Ashton, the co-founder and design director of Turtle Rock Studios, said:

“Our fans have been waiting a long time for us to return to our roots and it’s amazing to finally show the world what we’ve been working on...We are making this game with our community in mind and are firing on all cylinders to give players a compelling zombie experience that is unlike any other.”

An open beta of the game is expected to be out in August before the game is finally out on the Xbox Game Pass, in October this year. Fans can now gear up to get covered in blood and save the world from the zombies in the Back 4 Blood.

