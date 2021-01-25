Back 4 Blood is Left 4 Dead's spiritual succesor

It's no secret that Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. After all, both titles were developed by Turtle Rock Studios. But to keep things fresh, Back 4 Blood added an assortment of new weapons, utility pickups, zombies, and an AI director, along with keeping most of the older game's elements.

Those Ridden scum won't know what hit 'em. #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/tZW2dr4Q1E — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) January 22, 2021

Back 4 Blood features high-end graphics, better mechanics, and a four-player survival co-op mode. In essence, it is the spiritual successor of the highly acclaimed Left 4 Dead series.

Back 4 Blood features unique design choices and gameplay mechanics that create a definitive distinction between both games. In short, the new game is an evolved zombie survival co-op that delivers adrenaline-pumping gameplay.

Stick together. We’ve got a job to do. #Back4Blood - 6.22.2021 pic.twitter.com/4Sj0TaW6wG — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) December 11, 2020

This article dives into the unique parts of Back 4 Blood that separate it from Left 4 Dead.

Back 4 Blood: A Winning Deck

The focus on an individual's choices in the game is a major addition. Before starting a match, players must create a deck of 15 cards, which will provide various benefits and perks. There are four types of cards:

Back 4 Blood Card System (Image Via Turtle Rock Studios)

Reflex

These cards focus on granting bonuses to speed or stamina.

Discipline

Discipline cards are all about efficiency and provide bonuses to accuracy, healing, more ammo etc.

Brawn

These cards provide health, damage, and resistance buffs to players.

Fortune

These are unique cards that add a percentage chance to any event.

Corruption Cards (Image Via Turtle Rock Studios)

At the beginning of every level, players draw three cards. The three-cards chosen will be the active set of cards players take into the first part of the level. Another active card can be added to the deck every time a player reaches the saferoom.

The game's AI has access to cards as well. These are called 'corruption cards.' Each level begins with players selecting corruption cards that inform them of enemy types and other details. These cards can add additional challenges for the player like fog, extra zombie hordes, and mini-bosses. The game's AI will add a new corruption card with every level completed. Players can see these additions.

Gamers must coordinate to ensure that duplicate cards are not used to maximize output. One must plan ahead of each level to counter the corruption cards.

Character-specific perks

Holly (Image Via Turtle Rock Studios)

Back 4 Blood emphasizes a character's role in the game a lot more than Left 4 Dead. Holly, one of the characters, has high stamina, increased melee damage, and stamina burst on kill.

Gamers who love to get up-close-and-personal in a fight will enjoy playing with Holly.

Hoffman (Image Via Turtle Rock Studios)

The character of Hoffman has increased offensive and support accessory. Players who enjoy crowd control by lobbing throwables should chose this character. Hoffman also has a chance of finding extra ammo when killing a Ridden.

However, the special character perks play a minor role in helping the player win games. Teamwork is required to climb levels and survive.

Shop till you drop

Back 4 Blood offers players the ability to use the mini-shop in each level's starting safe room. Rather than being gifted items and weapons at a safe house like Left 4 Dead, players in Back 4 Blood can use these shops to purchase ammo, consumables, and other items. To buy items, players must acquire copper - the in-game currency.

While one can't buy weapons at these shops, players can find weapons in the game while exploring a level.

Apoca-zombie-lypse

Back 4 Blood is a more challenging game compared to Left 4 Dead. Even at its lowest difficulty setting, the game can be tough. Constant teamwork and tight coordination is mandatory for success.

Teamwork is ESSENTIAL to survival in #Back4Blood. Thank you to everyone who slayed with us this weekend! pic.twitter.com/YAZnQ3Loe5 — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) December 22, 2020

With more zombies, less ammo, and consumables, Back 4 Blood is is a team-oriented survival game.

The corruption modifier cards make things harder by keeping players on alert at all times. The AI can mix cards to hellish proficiency, which leaves players gunning for the safehouse.

Back 4 Blood: Back 4 Glory

Aiming down the sights, sprinting, vaulting over objects, and climbing over walls are pretty basic game mechanics of this generation's shooter games. However, when Left 4 Dead was released in 2008, such features were not common.

No worm-Ridden SOB is safe while we're around! #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/q808RXkh9O — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) January 16, 2021

While the classic has undoubtedly aged like fine wine, Turtle Rock Studios has remedied all the game mechanics issues from Left 4 Dead in Back 4 Blood. Players can look forward to this intense zombie action-game with friends.