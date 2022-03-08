Best Peacekeeper MK-2 loadout after COD Mobile Season 2 buff 

COD Mobile Season 2 has seen the Type-25 being dethroned from the meta and a ton of other weapons now becoming viable in the multiplayer pool. This includes the Kilo-141, which might be the best weapon in the game right now.

While the Type-25 has not made it to the top 3 this season, other consistent weapons from the previous year are still making a mark. Both the CBR4 and M13 have been extremely powerful this season and have repeatedly made a mark on the competitive scene.

Apart from the frontrunners in the meta, quite a few weapons were buffed in Season 2. One of them is the Peacekeeper MK2. The assault rifle has always been a standard choice amongst players, and now that it has been buffed, this is the best time to experience the weapon.

Best Peacekeeper MK2 loadout in COD Mobile Season 2

Before revealing the loadout for the weapon, it would be best to go over the buffs first so that players have a good idea of what has been improved on the weapon.

Buffs to the Peackepeer MK2 this season:

Base

Improved the horizontal recoil animation to achieve smoother handling.

Reduced horizontal recoil

One of the fundamental problems with the assault rifle was its horizontal recoil that came in the way of spraying the weapon for too long. If players land consistent headshots, this weapon can still eliminate enemies with just four shots or less.

Damage drops off at range, and therefore it is best to use the weapon for close range and medium range gunfights. A fast ADS build on the weapon with a close-knit bullet spread accuracy (BSA) is the way to go in Season 2.

Loadout

Barrel- taskforce Barrel

Stock- Agile Stock

Underbarrel- Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition- Double Stack Magazine

Rear Grip- Firm Grip Tape

Players should try out the fast ADS Peacekeeper MK2 in COD Mobile Season 2 before another weapon is buffed that completely nullifies others in the inventory.

