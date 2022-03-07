COD Mobile Season 2 new themed event Counter Intel: How to play and all rewards detailed

COD Mobile Season 2 players have already started to stack up XP for the brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content. Furthermore, there are new weapons, operators, and game modes to try out as well.

In addition, players can earn more rewards by simply playing the game more often because of a new themed event that was recently launched in the game.

CODMobileBR @CODMobileBR O Evento Temático Counter Intel está disponível agora no

Você resgatou as recompensas mais recentes?



Minotaur - Maze Keeper

QXR - Gentleman's Side Arm e mais! O Evento Temático Counter Intel está disponível agora no #CODMobile Você resgatou as recompensas mais recentes?Minotaur - Maze KeeperQXR - Gentleman's Side Arm e mais! 🔍📍 O Evento Temático Counter Intel está disponível agora no #CODMobile!❓ Você resgatou as recompensas mais recentes?💪 Minotaur - Maze Keeper💥 QXR - Gentleman's Side Arm e mais! https://t.co/KWtXIaTd2F

Counter Intel, a themed event for Season 2, is now live in the game, and players can participate to unlock more rewards, including epic weapon blueprints and operator skins.

Counter Intel is a limited-time event, and players will have to complete it before it is taken out of the game as Season 3 approaches. Read on to find out how to quickly unlock the rewards in this themed event in Season 2.

How to play Counter Intel and all rewards in the event in COD Mobile Season 2

Players will first have to participate in the event by entering the Counter Intel page from the home menu. To unlock the rewards, players will have to simply grind multiplayer and battle royale matches to earn ammo points.

With enough ammo points, players will be able to occupy tons of spots around the map and unlock each reward on the map.

The amount of ammo required to unlock each spot on the trail map is quite large as it starts off with 7500 ammo points and increases with each occupied spot. Players can only earn 300-400 ammo points per multiplayer match and a bit more if they survive till the end zone of a battle royale match.

Therefore, a heavy grind is required to unlock all the spots on the trail map. It is best if COD Mobile players complete the daily missions in battle royale and multiplayer modes to get an additional 1000 ammo points.

All the rewards in the Counter Intel event in Season 2 are:

Motorcycle - Herald

Hades - Herald

Boat - Herald

HS0405 - Herald

Ak117 - Herald

QXR - Gentleman's Side Arm

Minotaur - Maze Keeper

Counter Intel will be available in COD Mobile Season 2 until March 17, 2022, and players will have to complete the event before the end date to collect all the free rewards.

