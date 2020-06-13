Best phones for PUBG Mobile Lite under Rs 5000
- A list of phones that cost Rs 5000 or less on which PUBG Mobile Lite can be played.
- All these phones offer a decent gaming experience while playing PUBG Mobile Lite.
With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most-played battle royale games on low-end mobile devices. This game is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile.
Most players search for low-end budget phones to get a feel of the battle royale experience offered by PUBG Mobile Lite. On that note, here is a list of phones under Rs 5000 that can run PUBG Mobile Lite.
Best Smartphones under Rs 5000 for playing PUBG Mobile Lite:
#1: ASUS Zenphone Lite (L1)
Asus Zenfone L1 is one of the best phones in the Rs 5000 and under price segment. It comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display on which players can enjoy PUBG Mobile lite.
The Snapdragon 430 chipset powers this device that also features a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The Asus Zenfone L1 has a 3000 mAh battery that provides an excellent battery back-up.
#2: Redmi GO
Redmi Go is another budget phone on which players can play PUBG Mobile Lite. This phone has a 5-inch HD display and a snapdragon 425 processor.
The Redmi Go comes with a 1 GB RAM and has two storage options – 8 GB variant and 16 GB. This phone has a 3000 mAh battery.
#3: Coolpad Cool 3
Coolpad Cool 3 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display. This phone has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. Like the phones mentioned earlier, this one also has a 3000 mAh battery.
It is another decent device on which PUBG Mobile Lite can be played.
However, in the long run, it is advisable to buy a device with higher specifications to get a better gaming experience.