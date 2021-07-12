Best PP19 loadout for COD Mobile Season 5

COD Mobile Season 5 has the most balanced meta the game has seen in recent months. There are various weapon choices in the ranked multiplayer games, preventing players from abusing only one or two firearms.

The QXR nerf was pretty significant, especially with COD Mobile nerfing the Enhanced Bolt perk, making the weapon not very viable over ranges. The damage drop-off makes it kill way slower than most other guns, but players don't miss much with all the other weapons now being so handy.

The PP19 was also nerfed in the Season 5 update, but it is still somehow stuck in the meta. A damage drop-off nerf at range might require a few more bullets to kill, but with the base magazine having 64 bullets, players do not have much to worry about.

The gun barely has any recoil, and therefore, all the pros still prefer using the PP19 over most other SMGs.

Also read: COD Mobile patch notes: Mid-season update buffs the Fennec and more

Aggressive PP19 loadout for COD Mobile Season 5

The build below will focus on accuracy and control. Most users might find the barrel in an SMG build a bit too much, but it significantly increases the accuracy, making the gun a lot easier to handle.

They can swap that off for a Monolithic suppressor for some more range if required.

A high mobility gunsmith build for PP19 Bizon (Image via COD Mobile)

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

Stock: No Stock

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Ammunition: Large Caliber Ammo A

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

The best way to treat a PP19 build this season is to focus on the SMG factor rather than trying to make this gun a hybrid between an LMG and AR. The range on this build will not be the best, but with a lot of accuracy and ADS bullet spread control, gamers can be very aggressive with it.

The extra bullets will always help out, and virtually non-existent recoil makes this weapon a must-try.

Also read: COD Mobile Battle Royale leaks reveal custom loadout drops coming soon

Edited by Ravi Iyer