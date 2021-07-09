COD Mobile Patch Notes: Mid-season update buffs the Fennec and more

COD Mobile Season 5: 'In Deep Water' update was released at the end of last month and arrived with a huge content drop. Aside from that, there was also a balance update that shook up the meta from Season 4.

Both the QXR and PP19 Bizon SMG were nerfed and players were in hunt for the new overpowered weapon.

ASM-10 got a nerf and so did the AGR 556. However, players in the competitive matches are still sticking with the QXR and the Bizon. The reason being is that both the SMGs have got a range of time to kill at close distance which has remained the same from Season 4.

However, yesterday COD Mobile players received a small update and with that came a mid-season balance update, changing up a few weapons. Players may be interested to learn about these changes as they might have the secrets to the potential new meta in COD Mobile.

The Fennec has been given a series of nerfs which make it an extremely viable weapon this season.

July 8 Patch Notes for COD Mobile

Here are all the Patch Notes that went live yesterday via a mini update.

Fennec

Base magazine size, chest damage, reload speed, damage range buffed in Fennec without attachmnets.

Base magazine size and damage in Akimbo Fennec buffed. However, movement speed is nerfed.

Hip-fire recoil without attachments increased

Movement speed nerfed when Fennec is equipped with No Stock, Light magazine and MIP Lightweight Barrel

FR 556

Base reload speed buffed

Pharo

Base damage range increased

BK57

First shot accuracy buffed with no attachments

XPR-50

Base vertical recoil nerfed

There are other updates like bug fixes of the CR 56 AMAX with M67 attachment. However, these are all the weapon balance changes that are currently live in the game.

Fennec was disgustingly nerfed after it became overpowered soon after its release last year.

Fennec has been buffed in COD Mobile/ Image via Call of Duty

Having said that, the buffs in Fennec are much more significant this time but players need to take its recoil and fire-rate into account. There is a learning curve with this weapon and it takes some skill to be accurate at range.

Apart from that, players will definitely be rocking this SMG more for the rest of the Season.

