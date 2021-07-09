COD Mobile Clan Wars: This week's missions require AMAX eliminations and more

COD Mobile Clan Wars is on, and the grind is getting more tenacious with each passing week. Last week many clans stepped to the Elite rank tier for the first time. For those unaware, clans can progress in ranks similar to individual player ranks by winning and competing in Clan Wars.

There are multiple benefits of being part of a higher-ranked clan. The more a clan wins, the more trophies they receive, which helps them move up the ranks every week.

Players have been grinding for weeks to get a chance to purchase all the different items from the Clan Store, including Epic character Ronin, complete with a separate chestpiece and headgear. The best part is obviously the clan currency multiplier, which increases as the rank goes higher. The other item in demand is the epic QXR blueprint.

This week in clan wars, players have three missions left to grind and capture their respective nodes. Each week the clan with the most nodes captured wins the war and takes home the highest trophies. COD Mobile players in clans that are ranked Elite or above will also get free Ronin shards.

This week's remaining Clan War missions in COD Mobile

There are three remaining missions, and players have to play multiplayer and Battle Royale modes to gather the maximum node points for their respective clans.

1) New Experience

Search and Destroy mission in this week's Clan Wars/ Image via COD Mobile

Players need to eliminate enemies with the newly released CR 56 AMAX in Ranked or public Search and Destroy matches. Each kill is worth 20 points.

2) Hardpoint Elimination

Hardpoint kills will account for a lot of points for this mission/ Image via COD Mobile

Players need to stay on the hill and kill enemies in Ranked or public Hardpoint matches. Each capture kill is worth 15 points. The best way to grind this mission would be to play Hardpoint in Shipment.

3) Blazing Blitz

Play the Battle Royale mode Blitz to complete this mission/ Image via COD Mobile

This is the easiest of all the missions. All players need to do is fire ammo in the new Battle Royale mode: Blitz. Per usage of 50 ammo will account for 20 points. Just remember that there is no Vulture pack in Battle Royale, and therefore the ammo is not unlimited. Furthermore, mindless bullet sprays will attract enemies. Be alert.

