COD Mobile Leaks suggest Zombie Mode returning to Global version soon and more

COD Mobile has some pretty exciting content lined up for release as the year goes on. One of the most hyped upcoming releases is Zombies mode. However, this will be a re-release of the mode, as when COD Mobile was first released, Zombie mode was available in the game.

However, the low traffic on it caused COD Mobile to take back the mode from the game. Zombies mode has not been in the game since the first three months of its release.

However, a recent change in events has players hyped up because it signifies the return of the fan favorite mode. Some players noticed that the COD Mobile logo on Google Play Store has changed to a different one. The new one has Simon "Ghost" Riley and Edward Richtofen on it.

A new CODM logo is appearing for some users! 😮 pic.twitter.com/x4cw0Eb30Z — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) July 6, 2021

For those who are unaware, Richtofen is a Zombies character from the Aether story arc in Back Ops. He was a German Scientist who turned into a zombie later on. Edward Richtofen is on COD Mobile as a stand-alone operator as he was a part of the Battle Pass some seasons ago.

COD Mobile China already has Zombies, and in that version there is a dedicated Zombies Battle Pass that updates itself after a specific time period like the regular season Battle Pass. While it is not confirmed whether Global players will get the same thing, however the devs did confirm a while ago on the official Discord that Zombies is indeed coming to the game "later this year".

Season 6 of COD Mobile might be a huge update

There is evry reason to believe that COD Mobile Season 6 is going to be huge with a ton of new content being added to the game. Before every massive update that brings gameplay changes, COD Mobile likes to release the test server and get opinions.

Based on the new leaks, there seems to be a new update on the server that might be for the test server for season 6. It says "update to new version," which means it is not an add-on update for Season 5.

Season 6 test server is coming soon! 👊 pic.twitter.com/30eg9MKlPL — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) July 7, 2021

There is no intel on when this will be released but with three weeks left for Season 5 there is still plenty of time to test everything new out. The test server will be limited so players have to hurry if they want to experience everything beforehand.

Edited by Gautham Balaji