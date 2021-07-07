COD Mobile: How to unlock the new Cut Wave FR 556 camo

COD Mobile has various methods through which free-to-play players can earn camos and skins of all kinds. Granted, most skins are rare and common. COD Mobile still accounts for a large number of free skins every season.

Apart from the various grindable challenges, there is always a dedicated themed event every season. Completing the missions of this event rewards players with a free Epic Character Skin and Epic Weapons Blueprint.

The Cut Wave is a new camo to be unlocked this season. Blue camos are some of the best free skins in the game, and players have a chance to unlock them for free.

Special Ops in Cut Wave camo/ Image via Call of Duty Mobile

The Cut Wave camo is available in two items this season. The first one is on the Special Ops Operator skin and the second is the Cut Wave FR 556. Both skins require some specific grinding to unlock.

Unlocking the FR 556 Cut Wave for free in COD Mobile

This skin was added today to the game and players can spot it in Seasonal Events under Loyal Companion. However, to unlock this skin, players must first unlock the K9 Unit Operator skin from the Battle Pass. Play multiple matches in various modes to earn XP and progress in the Battle Pass.

Below are all the missions required to unlock FR 556 Cut Wave in COD Mobile:

FR 556 Cut Wave Camo statistics/ Image via Call of Duty Mobile

Play three MP Matches

Use Operator Skills five times in MP matches

Kill 10 enemies with the Sparrow Operator Skill (Sparrow Operator Skill is available in the Credit Store)

Kill 20 enemies with the Quick Fix perk equipped (Quick Fix perk can be purchased from the Credit Store)

Use the K9 Unit Operator Skill five times in MP matches

Kill 10 enemies with the K9 Unit Operator Skill in MP matches.

Players will unlock several other rewards and the entire grind, along with a ton of Battle Pass XP, which will help them advance in their Battle Pass tiers.

