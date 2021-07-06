COD Mobile Season 5: Tips and tricks to win matches in the new Suldal Harbor map

Suldal Harbor is one of three MP maps added to COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water, and it has already become tough to play in. It constitutes warehouses, docks, tall buildings and shipment containers, over a medium-sized landmass.

The containers' placement and tightly-packed buildings make the map seem congested. So, it's pretty difficult to spot an upcoming enemy. Another difficulty is choosing a decent loadout for Suldal Harbor.

This article will incorporate tips and tricks for players to conquer the Suldal Harbor in COD Mobile Season 5.

How to play and win in Suldal Harbor map of COD Mobile

How to claim victory in Suldal Harbor (Image via COD Mobile)

Suldal Harbor currently features in four Core MP modes of COD Mobile: Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, Domination and Team Deathmatch. All these modes have different gameplay styles. So, the following tips will feature a general idea of how to win in Suldal Harbor.

1) Keep an eye on the objective

Mission: Domination in Suldal Harbor (Image via COD Mobile)

As mentioned earlier, each mode has different tasks and objectives. So, players should focus on their sole objective and move ahead tactically. rather than becoming defensive.

For example, Hardpoint demands a balanced strategy of attack and defense. So, players' main focus should be on planning and coordinating with the team.

2) Use high ground

High ground is tactically important (Image via COD Mobile)

Suldal Harbor has many climbable objects. Gamers can climb containers to get high ground and tactical advantage.

The high ground will give players a better view of maze-like lanes in Suldal Harbor. However, like any mode in COD Mobile, it is not beneficial to camp at a single point for a long time.

3) Make use of a cover on the ground

Players can use the cover on the ground as well as on the containers (Image via COD Mobile)

Apart from providing high ground, these shipment crates and containers also provide good cover and help in defense. Gamers should use cover points in these lanes to move tactically across them.

4) A high mobility loadout

AK-47 high mobility build (Image via COD Mobile)

Suldal Harbor features close-range combat situations and generally provides a more fast-paced battleground environment than other MP maps. Players should opt for a suitable loadout to win close-range fights.

The following AK-47 high mobility build can help melt opponents in Suldal Harbor. Apart from the primary gun, players can go for a launcher as their secondary weapon.

A suitable loadout for Suldal Harbor (Image via COD Mobile)

AK-47 high mobility loadout

Laser: MIP Laser 5mW

Stock: No stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition: 5.45 Caliber Ammo

Barrel: MIP Light Barrel (Short)

Suitable Perks:

Red: Fast Recover

Green: Vulture

Blue: High Alert

Grenades:

Molotov

Smoke Grenade

War machine (Image via Activision)

Suitable Operator Skills:

Any of the following Operator Skills can prove to be beneficial in Suldal Harbor:

War Machine

Death Machine

Transform Shield

K9 Unit

Scorestreaks:

Care Package

Predator Missile

Sentry Gun

