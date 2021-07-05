How to win in Cranked Confirmed mode in COD Mobile Season 5

In the first week of COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water, developers introduced a new featured mode, 'Cranked Confirmed,' an amalgamation of two Core MP modes, Cranked and Kill Confirmed. The new featured mode is a fast-paced, high-intensity action ride which is pretty difficult to win.

The death timer and random maps make Cranked Confirmed much more complex than the original Kill confirmed mode. However, with a little bit of practice and some tips, any beginner can claim multiple victories in Cranked Confirmed mode of COD Mobile Season 5.

Everything about Cranked Confirmed in COD Mobile Season 5

Gameplay

Cranked Confirmed: Gameplay and rules (Image via COD Mobile)

As mentioned above, the new game mode is a mixture of Cranked and Kill confirmed mode. Hence, Cranked Confirmed employs the gameplay of both COD Mobile modes.

Each killed player will drop dog tags which either team can collect to confirm or nullify the kill.

Players can earn the cranked status through each kill or a dog tag pick-up.

The Cranked status will grant players buffs like enhanced speeds, faster reload, faster ADS, and more. This status will last for a specific time.

As the Cranked timer will run out, players will die through self-destruction.

To reset the timer, players can score kills, assists or pick up dog tags.

Each confirmed kill will earn a team one point and the team that will reach the designated goal first, will win the game.

Tips to win Cranked Confirmed

Tips to claim victories in Cranked Confirmed (Image via COD Mobile)

Claiming victory in Cranked Confirmed is not easy, but players can use the following tips to maximize their chances:

Practice hard

Practicing hard is the basic need to claim wins in any mode of COD Mobile. Players will have to compete to get comfortable with the mode's tone over random maps. The practice and experience will pay off in the following matches.

Play with regular squad

Gamers often play with random strangers and sometimes end up losing due to loss of coordination and planning. On the contrary, when players play with their regular squad, their chances to win enhance due to better support, planning and game awareness.

Use an aggressive strategy and loadout.

An aggressive strategy should be employed (Image via COD Mobile)

In Cranked Confirmed, most of the fights that happen are short-range ones. So, players need to consider an aggressive strategy against their opponents. Having said that, gamers can also choose an SMG or a Shotgun instead of their regular loadouts to score quick kills.

Employ Operator Skills and Scorestreaks

Operator Skills and Scorestreaks often serve as tertiary weapons for many players as some players completely ignore them. However, gamers can earn more kills and tactical advantages using the add-ons like death machine, K9 Unit, Hunter killer Drone, and many more.

Players should follow all of the tips mentioned above to claim a victory in Cranked Confirmed of COD Mobile.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul