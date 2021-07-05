5 best SMGs in COD Mobile Season 5 for maximum damage

Sub-machine guns in COD Mobile serve the purpose of finishing enemies quickly. A player with a decent SMG can overpower any enemy in a close-range fight. The main reason is the high fire rate of these guns, which means that they deal heavy damage to opponents within seconds.

Usually, SMGs have decent damage in COD Mobile, but they are often ranked below every weapon class in terms of damage stats.

This article will talk about those SMGs that deal great damage with just a single clip.

Top COD Mobile sub-machine guns that deal great damage.

#5. Chicom

Damage: 42 (Image via Activision)

Chicom and PDW-57 both have the same damage rating of 42, but PDW-57 is way quicker than Chicom, while Chicom is a more accurate and stable weapon. So, PDW-57 proves inefficient compared to Chicom while landing shots, which is why Chicom deals better damage than PDW-57 in COD Mobile.

Also read: 5 best AK-47 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 5

#4. RUS-79U

Damage: 43 (Image via Activision)

RUS-79U is a rapid-fire gun with a damage rating of 43 and a low accuracy rating of 51. Hence, RUS-79U turns out to be an inaccurate and inefficient weapon for dealing damage with fewer rounds fired.

#3. GKS

Damage: 43 (Image via Activision)

GKS is far more stable and accurate than RUS-79U, with a lower firing rate. Players can land most of their shots while using the GKS due to its better control. So, GKS, with a damage of 43, is placed in the top three of this COD Mobile list.

Also read: Top 5 easiest COD Mobile medals to get in July 2021

#2. Razorback

Damage: 45 (Image via Activision)

Players can consider Razorback to be an Assault Rifle equivalent from the SMG class due to the comparable statistics that it possesses. Razorback, with a decent control of 57 and a high damage rating of 45, can easily be regarded as one of the best SMGs in COD Mobile.

#1. Pharo

Damage: 49 (Image via Activision)

Pharo is not a good weapon for every player, but with a 49 damage rating and 4-round fire mode, players can take out the opponents in just a couple of shots. Gamers can use this SMG in bot lobbies to get used to its control and fire mode during a match.

Players can use Pharo to finish enemies at close-range with just one or two shots (Image via Activision)

Players need to remember that all these SMGs are more effective in close-range fights and often lose their charm over long-range.

Also read: 5 best SMGs for beginners in COD Mobile Season 5

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod