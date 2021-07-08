COD Mobile leaks on new Nikto skin and more free Epic weapons

COD Mobile players might be hyped about the upcoming legendary Ghost skin, but other operators are also getting ready to be released in the game. Nikto is also one of the fan-favorite characters, and he already has a legendary skin to his credit.

Players will have a chance to acquire another Nikto skin later this season. Multiple leaks have come out that show the new Nikto Bloodletter skin. In all probability, this skin will be added to the crates. Nikto Bloodletter is not a new skin to the Call of Duty franchise, as Modern Warfare 2019 already has. In fact, it is also one of the most used competitive skin in Warzone because of the dark tone that makes visibility difficult in Verdansk.

Nikto Bloodletter skin in Call of Duty Modern Ware 2019/ Image via Reddit

However, there is no such lighting issue in COD Mobile, and therefore players can rest easy about Nikto campers in the Firing Range trailer.

Bloodletter Nikto might be part of the set as per the leaks. A new Man-O-War epic blueprint is scheduled to come out this season, called the Man-O-War Bloodbath. have a look at the skins below.

New free epic skins coming out in Season 5 of COD Mobile

A few free epic blueprints are also going to be released soon in the game. Players will get a chance to participate in the new event that starts tomorrow. Rewards include a character skin and an epic blueprint available for grabs.

All players need to do is grind out the missions and finish the event as soon as possible. Furthermore, there is also a Seasonal event coming out soon that will have the AK117 Rhinestone as the highest reward.

Two rare camos, FR 556 Cut Wave and BY15 Cut Wave, are already out in the game, and players will find the missions that they need to grind to get these weapons under Seasonal Events in COD Mobile.

Edited by Srijan Sen