COD Mobile: Leaks reveal a Legendary CR 56 AMAX coming soon

It is time again for the new weapon to shine on COD Mobile. The CR 56 AMAX was released earlier this season and was unlocked at tier 21of the brand new Battle Pass. Every season two new weapons are released in the game, and both of the new weapons get their legendary variants through lucky draws.

The second new weapon for this season is a secondary shotgun, and it is yet to come out officially in the game. Thanks to multiple leaks, players are now aware that the shotgun will be released alongside the legendary Ghost that the whole community is excited about.

Like the Renetti burst pistol, which came with the legendary Ghost, the legendary variant of the 725 shotgun will be released in a draw for paid players. Free-to-play players can unlock the weapon from an upcoming Seasonal event on COD Mobile.

However, from the looks of it, the legendary CR 56 AMAX might arrive earlier than the legendary Ghost. The AMAX has been one of the top weapons this season and is definitely decent in 1v1 gunfights. That might be enough reason for many players to purchase this upcoming draw in COD Mobile.

Legendary CR 56 AMAX Red Death coming soon to COD Mobile

The new legendary CR 56 AMAX is going to come out later this week on COD Mobile, according to the leaks. The legendary blueprint is going to have a reactive camo and will be called "Red Death."

The gameplay of the weapon seems very similar to the AK117- Meltdown that came out over a year ago in COD Mobile.

Players might also be interested in the character skin that will be coming with this draw. It is another female skin, and her name is Dame. She is a new Operator skin. The name of the lucky draw will be Crimson Dame Draw.

Players can expect this lucky draw to drop in COD Mobile on July 9.

Edited by Srijan Sen