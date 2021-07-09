COD Mobile Battle Royale leaks reveal custom loadout drops coming soon

COD Mobile players have a lot to be excited about as new leaks have surfaced that show new content coming into Battle Royale mode. A couple of months ago, there was leaked news about Activision hiring for a rumored Warzone Mobile title. It was all speculation back then, but it got the community excited.

COD Mobile's Battle Royale is definitely not in great shape. The game has been out for quite some time, and there is still only a single main map for players to play. Furthermore, after months of waiting and complaining, COD Mobile added a truck to the game. There are a number of different updates that players want, but word from the devs is not very encouraging.

Loadout drop mechanism coming to COD Mobile Battle Royale

The Chinese version has different elements that global players are missing out on. Timi devs have spoken about a merger and it is supposed to happen this year, which will mean all Chinese server content will get added to the Global version.

New leaks have surfaced that show more Warzone elements coming to COD Mobile Battle Royale. At this time, the custom loadout drop mechanism is an essential item for all Warzone players. Similar to what players do in Verdansk, the gameplay leak shows a player dropping a smoke beacon, and the drop parachuting down after a few seconds. Watch the leaked video below.

Players can already get custom loadouts from airdrops in COD Mobile Battle Royale. However, as seen in the video above, the players call in a loadout and get a random Epic weapon, a secondary weapon, and some ammo. Therefore this mechanism will serve no purpose until devs choose to remove the existing mechanism from the airdrops.

This might be a way to call in personal airdrops in the game. Players who are stranded or re-spawn after being eliminated might find this custom airdrop feature extremely useful. The above footage is from the Chinese version and global players can expect this to come into the game as soon as the two versions merge and synchronize.

